Resolvers are responsible for returning data for a specific field in our schema. So far, we've returned hard-coded playlist data but it's time to replace that with a call to our REST API.

In this lesson, we will:

Learn how to access data source s from a resolver function

Use an HttpClient to make a REST API call to an endpoint

Convert HTTP response types to what our resolver and schema expects

Resolvers

So far, we've written resolver functions that don't require any parameters. For example, the Query.Hello resolver immediately returned a string value "Hello World".

We also had our property resolvers for a playlist's Id , Name and Description , where each field's get accessor acted as the resolver function.

But resolvers can do much more! A resolver can accept the following parameters:

Values for GraphQL arguments . GraphQL argument s are used to identify, filter, or transform data. We'll cover this in the next lesson.

The parent value. We'll also cover this in a later lesson.

HttpContext . The context involved in the HTTP request sent to the server.

Data sources (or services). The services we registered with the server using dependency injection.

In this lesson, we'll focus on the data sources parameter.

Accessing data sources

In the previous lesson, we registered the SpotifyService with our GraphQL server so that we could access it in the resolver functions.

In Query.cs , let's make use of the SpotifyService by adding it as a parameter inside the FeaturedPlaylists function.

Query.cs public List < Playlist > FeaturedPlaylists ( SpotifyService spotifyService ) Copy

Make sure we're importing the SpotifyWeb package at the top as well, where SpotifyService lives (otherwise, you'll see an error!).

Query.cs using SpotifyWeb ; Copy

That's it! We can use the spotifyService instance anywhere in our resolver function body.

In the previous lesson, we did one extra step and used RegisterService<SpotifyService> in our GraphQL server, which was optional. If we didn't do that, our resolver function would look like this instead:

Query.cs public List < Playlist > FeaturedPlaylists ( [ Service ] SpotifyService spotifyService )

We would have needed to include the [Service] attribute with the SpotifyService to access it! Isn't it much cleaner to omit it? We think so!

GetFeaturedPlaylists

Tip: Make use of your code editor's IntelliSense features to get insight into what methods are available from the spotifyService !

Now that we can access the spotifyService , we can make our first HTTP call and store the response.

Query.cs var response = spotifyService . GetFeaturedPlaylistsAsync ( ) ; Copy

The GetFeaturedPlaylistsAsync method maps to the GET /browse/featured-playlists endpoint we were exploring earlier.

This method is asynchronous, so we'll await the results and mark the function as async . With an asynchronous function, the return type needs to be a Task<T> type as well.

Query.cs public async Task < List < Playlist > > FeaturedPlaylists ( SpotifyService spotifyService ) { var response = await spotifyService . GetFeaturedPlaylistsAsync ( ) ; } Copy

Hovering over the response variable, we can see that its type is SpotifyWeb.FeaturedPlaylists . That's the response type we saw earlier (in the REST API docs) with the top-level properties of message and playlists . It's not what this resolver function should return. Instead, we have to access response.Playlists.Items .

Query.cs var items = response . Playlists . Items ; Copy

Now the items variable is a collection of PlaylistSimplified types (this type is defined in SpotifyWeb ). It's not quite a Playlist type, but it does contain the properties we need to convert it into a Playlist type!

To convert a PlaylistSimplified type to a Playlist type, we'll creating an additional new constructor inside the Playlist class.

Open up Playlist.cs and create a new constructor that takes in a PlaylistSimplified object and sets each Playlist property using the object's properties.

Playlist.cs public Playlist ( PlaylistSimplified obj ) { Id = obj . Id ; Name = obj . Name ; Description = obj . Description ; } Copy

Don't forget to import the SpotifyWeb namespace at the top, since PlaylistSimplified is coming from that package (better yet, let your code editor do that auto-import for you!)

Playlist.cs using SpotifyWeb ; Copy

Now we can use this constructor back in the Query.FeaturedPlaylists resolver. We'll use the Select function to map over each PlaylistSimplified object in the items collection and return a new Playlist object.

Query.cs var playlists = items . Select ( item => new Playlist ( item ) ) ; Copy

Finally, we need to convert the collection into a list using ToList() so it matches that List<Playlist> type the resolver wants to return!

Query.cs return playlists . ToList ( ) ; Copy

Perfect! Feel free to bring all that into one clean line.

Query.cs return response . Playlists . Items . Select ( item => new Playlist ( item ) ) . ToList ( ) ; Copy

And we're good to remove the hard-coded Playlist objects from before.

Query.cs - return new List<Playlist> - { - new Playlist("1", "GraphQL Groovin'"), - new Playlist("2", "Graph Explorer Jams"), - new Playlist("3", "Interpretive GraphQL Dance") - }; Copy

See the full Query.cs file Query.cs using SpotifyWeb ; namespace Odyssey . Liftoff ; public class Query { [ GraphQLDescription ( "A list of Spotify featured playlists (shown, for example, on a Spotify player's 'Browse' tab)." ) ] public async Task < List < Playlist > > FeaturedPlaylists ( SpotifyService spotifyService ) { var response = await spotifyService . GetFeaturedPlaylistsAsync ( ) ; return response . Playlists . Items . Select ( item => new Playlist ( item ) ) . ToList ( ) ; } } Copy

See the full Playlist.cs file Playlist.cs using SpotifyWeb ; namespace Odyssey . Liftoff ; [ GraphQLDescription ( "Information about a playlist owned by a Spotify user" ) ] public class Playlist { [ GraphQLDescription ( "The Spotify ID for the playlist." ) ] [ ID ] public string Id { get ; } [ GraphQLDescription ( "The name of the playlist." ) ] public string Name { get ; set ; } [ GraphQLDescription ( "The playlist description. _Only returned for modified, verified playlists, otherwise null_." ) ] public string ? Description { get ; set ; } public Playlist ( string id , string name ) { Id = id ; Name = name ; } public Playlist ( PlaylistSimplified obj ) { Id = obj . Id ; Name = obj . Name ; Description = obj . Description ; } } Copy

Explorer time!

Excited to see what all that code did?! Make sure all files have been saved and the server is running with the latest changes.

Let's jump over to Sandbox Explorer and run that same query for featured playlists.

GraphQL operation query FeaturedPlaylists { featuredPlaylists { id name description } } Copy

Look at that! We've got the four playlists coming from a REST API ✨

https://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer

See the full data response Response { "data" : { "featuredPlaylists" : [ { "id" : "3W6LV9vlZ7fURhLmHqjBlM" , "name" : "Over the moon ✨" , "description" : "" } , { "id" : "748GuzX7eACeswGoJt6hOw" , "name" : "Apollo Client (web)" , "description" : "" } , { "id" : "6AYofvO5tp5PnDYNAee45O" , "name" : "GraphQL on Android" , "description" : "" } , { "id" : "4qP1j7LvQSAfNxs9iRei0W" , "name" : "GraphQL on iOS" , "description" : "Topics focused on iOS development with GraphQL." } ] } }

Comparing with the REST approach

Let's put on our product app developer hat on for a minute and compare what this feature would have looked like if we had used REST instead of GraphQL.

If we had used REST, the app logic would have included:

Making the HTTP GET call to the /browse/featured-playlists endpoint

Digging into the response JSON's playlists.items property

Retrieving just the id , name and description properties, discarding all the rest of the response.

There's so much more to the response that wasn't used! If the client app had slow network speeds or not much data, that big response comes with a cost.

With GraphQL, we have our short and sweet, clean, readable operation coming from the client, coming back in exactly the shape they specified, no more, no less!

All the logic of extracting the data and filtering for which fields are needed are all done on the GraphQL server side.

Note: As you can see, REST and GraphQL can work together! Learn more about this dynamic in this video "GraphQL and REST: true BFFs - Dan Boerner / API World".

Practice

Key takeaways

Resolver functions can accept parameters such as values for GraphQL argument s, the parent value, HttpContext, and data source s.

By consuming a GraphQL API instead of a REST API, we avoid dealing with large response data.

