Overview

We're still missing something: a playlist's tracks — the songs we actually want to listen to!

In this lesson, we will:

Create the Track type

Write the resolver function for a playlist's tracks

The Track object

Take a few moments to study the mockup above and start thinking of what pieces of data we'll need, and what types they might be. We'll ignore the artist information for now to keep things simpler.

You might also want to check out the GET /playlists/{playlist_id}/tracks endpoint for a better idea of what the API returns and what they've named certain properties.

Take your time!

When you're ready, compare it with what we came up with:

The track's name is a string.

The "E" label denotes if the track is explicit. We can make that a bool type and let the client use the logic to display an "E" label or not.

The duration of the track. The mockup shows the formatting to be in minutes and seconds with a colon in between, so maybe we might need to make this a string type, or maybe the client team wants to control their own formatting and we should return it as a double type with the duration in milliseconds. The REST endpoint returns the latter, so let's stick with that for now.

Though it's not shown on the mockup, it's helpful to have an identifier for an object, so we'll make sure to return the track's ID as well.

There's an option to copy a link to the track to share with others so they can open it on Spotify as well. So we'll probably need to return that link as a string . In the REST API, they've named this uri .

We'll make all of these field s non-nullable since the REST API does the same.

Your design might have looked a little different from ours, but with these pieces in mind, let's go ahead and create our Track class! Remember, we're keeping all our GraphQL types organized together under the Types folder.

You should have everything you need to know to try writing this one out yourself! If you need a reference, feel free to use the one below:

Types/Track.cs namespace Odyssey . Liftoff ; [ GraphQLDescription ( "Spotify catalog information for a track." ) ] public class Track { [ ID ] [ GraphQLDescription ( "The Spotify ID for the track." ) ] public string Id { get ; } [ GraphQLDescription ( "The name of the track." ) ] public string Name { get ; set ; } [ GraphQLDescription ( "The track length in milliseconds." ) ] public double DurationMs { get ; set ; } [ GraphQLDescription ( "Whether or not the track has explicit lyrics (true = yes it does; false = no it does not OR unknown)" ) ] public bool Explicit { get ; set ; } [ GraphQLDescription ( "The Spotify URI for the track." ) ] public string Uri { get ; set ; } public Track ( string id , string name , string uri ) { Id = id ; Name = name ; Uri = uri ; } } Copy

Tip: When choosing field names in your schema, try to be descriptive but concise. For example, we could have chosen duration as one of the field names. However, durationMs is a bit more descriptive on the format of the field returning in milliseconds. We could have also chosen durationInMilliseconds for further clarity. If we wanted to also support returning a formatted string, we could add a new field called durationString . Using GraphQL descriptions also helps with clarity. Learn more about schema naming conventions in the Apollo documentation.

Don't forget to add descriptions to the schema using the [GraphQLDescription] attribute. We've used the strings that Spotify provides in their documentation.

Connecting tracks to a playlist

With our Track class all set up, we can now add the long awaited tracks field to Playlist .

Playlist.cs [ GraphQLDescription ( "The playlist's tracks." ) ] public List < Track > Tracks { get ; set ; } Copy

Let's think about this particular resolver function. So far, the Playlist class contains simple property resolvers (for Id , Name and Description ). Remember, behind the scenes, Hot Chocolate converts properties with get accessors to resolvers.

Can we do the same for our Tracks resolver? Well, let's examine where our data is coming from. For this next section, we highly recommend using your code editor's features to Cmd/Ctrl + click on a particular type to navigate to its type navigation!

The details for a particular playlist are coming from the Query.Playlist resolver function, which uses the SpotifyService data source method GetPlaylistAsync .

If we follow the path in our SpotifyService.cs file, we can see that the response returns a SpotifyWeb.Playlist type. This type has a property Tracks of type PaginatedOfPlaylistTrack . PaginatedOfPlaylistTrack then has a number of other properties related to pagination, and a property called Items , which is a collection of PlaylistTrack types.

Following that type, we get more properties related to the playlist track's metadata, like who added it and when, as well as a property called Track , which is of type PlaylistTrackItem . Finally, this looks like the Track information we're looking for! Among other properties, it has Id , Name , Explicit , Duration_ms properties, which match exactly what our Track class in our GraphQL schema has.

Whew! All that to say, we have to dig a couple levels deeper to return the values we need.

Follow the trail in code Didn't quite follow the trail of text above? Here are some screenshots of the code in SpotifyService.cs to help you out. Pay attention to the breadcrumbs of class and method paths at the top of each file. The details for a particular playlist are coming from the Query.Playlist resolver function, which uses the SpotifyService data source method GetPlaylistAsync . If we follow the path in our SpotifyService.cs file, we can see that the response returns a SpotifyWeb.Playlist type. Remember, you can Cmd/Ctrl+Click on the type to jump to its definition. This SpotifyWeb.Playlist class has a property Tracks of type PaginatedOfPlaylistTrack . PaginatedOfPlaylistTrack then has a number of other properties related to pagination, and a property called Items , which is a collection of PlaylistTrack types. Following that type, we get more properties related to the playlist track's metadata, like who added it and when, as well as a property called Track , which is of type PlaylistTrackItem . Finally, this looks like the Track information we're looking for! Among other properties, it has Id , Name , Explicit , Duration_ms properties, which match exactly what our Track class in our GraphQL schema has.

However, we've actually done the first level already. We've turned a SpotifyWeb.Playlist type into our own Playlist class using a constructor.

Playlist.cs public Playlist ( SpotifyWeb . Playlist obj ) { Id = obj . Id ; Name = obj . Name ; Description = obj . Description ; }

So we can expand on this constructor and initialize the Playlist.Tracks property using the SpotifyWeb.Playlist obj variable.

Let's take this one step at a time! Make sure to lean on your code editor's IntelliSense to get a better sense of what properties are available at each level.

Inside the Playlist(SpotifyWeb.Playlist obj) constructor, we'll first extract the collection of paginated tracks.

Playlist.cs var paginatedTracks = obj . Tracks . Items ; Copy

This paginatedTracks variable is currently a collection of SpotifyWeb.PlaylistTrackItem objects. This is very close to what we need! We need our own Track class. This should be a familiar pattern at this point; we've used the same pattern twice before.

We'll create a new, additional Track constructor that takes a SpotifyWeb.PlaylistTrackItem object and initializes its fields based on that object's properties. Jumping to the Track.cs file:

Track.cs public Track ( PlaylistTrackItem obj ) { Id = obj . Id ; Name = obj . Name ; DurationMs = obj . Duration_ms ; Explicit = obj . Explicit ; Uri = obj . Uri ; } Copy

Don't forget to import the SpotifyWeb namespace at the top, since PlaylistTrackItem is coming from that package.

Track.cs using SpotifyWeb ; Copy

We can now use this Track constructor back in our Playlist constructor. We'll map over those items and return a new collection, creating a Track instance from item.Track .

Playlist.cs var trackObjects = paginatedTracks . Select ( item => new Track ( item . Track ) ) ; Copy

Finally, we'll convert to a List type because that's what the Tracks property is expecting.

Playlist.cs Tracks = trackObjects . ToList ( ) ; Copy

Putting it all together, here's what the new expanded Playlist constructor looks like:

Playlist.cs public Playlist ( SpotifyWeb . Playlist obj ) { Id = obj . Id ; Name = obj . Name ; Description = obj . Description ; var paginatedTracks = obj . Tracks . Items ; var trackObjects = paginatedTracks . Select ( item => new Track ( item . Track ) ) ; Tracks = trackObjects . ToList ( ) ; } Copy

Want something a little shorter? We can simplify into a one-liner:

Playlist.cs public Playlist ( SpotifyWeb . Playlist obj ) { Id = obj . Id ; Name = obj . Name ; Description = obj . Description ; Tracks = obj . Tracks . Items . Select ( item => new Track ( item . Track ) ) . ToList ( ) ; } Copy

See the full Playlist.cs file Playlist.cs using SpotifyWeb ; namespace Odyssey . Liftoff ; [ GraphQLDescription ( "Information about a playlist owned by a Spotify user" ) ] public class Playlist { [ GraphQLDescription ( "The Spotify ID for the playlist." ) ] [ ID ] public string Id { get ; } [ GraphQLDescription ( "The name of the playlist." ) ] public string Name { get ; set ; } [ GraphQLDescription ( "The playlist description. _Only returned for modified, verified playlists, otherwise null_." ) ] public string ? Description { get ; set ; } [ GraphQLDescription ( "The playlist's tracks." ) ] public List < Track > Tracks { get ; set ; } public Playlist ( string id , string name ) { Id = id ; Name = name ; } public Playlist ( PlaylistSimplified obj ) { Id = obj . Id ; Name = obj . Name ; Description = obj . Description ; } public Playlist ( SpotifyWeb . Playlist obj ) { Id = obj . Id ; Name = obj . Name ; Description = obj . Description ; Tracks = obj . Tracks . Items . Select ( item => new Track ( item . Track ) ) . ToList ( ) ; } } Copy

See the full Track.cs file Playlist.cs using SpotifyWeb ; namespace Odyssey . Liftoff ; [ GraphQLDescription ( "Spotify catalog information for a track." ) ] public class Track { [ ID ] [ GraphQLDescription ( "The Spotify ID for the track." ) ] public string Id { get ; } [ GraphQLDescription ( "The name of the track." ) ] public string Name { get ; set ; } [ GraphQLDescription ( "The track length in milliseconds." ) ] public double DurationMs { get ; set ; } [ GraphQLDescription ( "Whether or not the track has explicit lyrics (true = yes it does; false = no it does not OR unknown)" ) ] public bool Explicit { get ; set ; } [ GraphQLDescription ( "The Spotify URI for the track." ) ] public string Uri { get ; set ; } public Track ( string id , string name , string uri ) { Id = id ; Name = name ; Uri = uri ; } public Track ( PlaylistTrackItem obj ) { Id = obj . Id ; Name = obj . Name ; DurationMs = obj . Duration_ms ; Explicit = obj . Explicit ; Uri = obj . Uri ; } } Copy

Explorer time!

That was a lot of code, but we should have enough to query for a playlist's tracks now! Make sure our server is running with the latest changes.

Back in Explorer, let's add to our original query with fields for the playlist's tracks.

GraphQL operation query GetPlaylistDetails ( $playlistId : ID ! ) { playlist ( id : $playlistId ) { id name description tracks { id name durationMs explicit uri } } } Copy

With the Variables section set to:

Variables { "playlistId" : "3W6LV9vlZ7fURhLmHqjBlM" } Copy

https://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer

Wow, we've got so many tracks for this playlist! Aren't you over the moon with joy? 🌝

Task! I can successfully query for a playlist's tracks.

An alternate path

Now what about the featuredPlaylists path? It's another entry point to our schema that returns a list of Playlist types, which then has access to its tracks field. Let's try it out.

GraphQL operation query GetFeaturedPlaylists { featuredPlaylists { id name description tracks { id name explicit uri } } } Copy

When we run this query, we get an errors array back with the message "Cannot return null for non-nullable field." . Uh-oh!

Key takeaways

Resolver functions may involve navigating through multiple levels of data, especially in scenarios with nested objects.

We recommend choosing descriptive yet concise field names for the schema.

Up next