Overview
So far, we've only been working with one type of GraphQL operation: queries. These are read-only operations to retrieve data. To modify data, we need to use another type of GraphQL operation: mutations, which are write operations.
In this lesson, we will learn about common conventions for designing mutations and mutation responses
Mutations in Spotify
On to the next feature in our Spotify project: adding tracks to an existing playlist.
Let's take a look at the corresponding REST API method that enables this feature:
POST /playlists/{playlist_id}/tracks.
From the documentation, we need the following parameters:
playlist_id- The ID of the playlist, as a
string
position- An
integer, zero-indexed, where we want to insert the track(s)
uris- A comma-separated
stringof
urivalues corresponding to the tracks we want to add
The method then returns an object with a
snapshot_id property that represents the state of the playlist at that point in time.
All right, now how do we enable this functionality in GraphQL?
Designing mutations
Let's start with our schema.
For mutation names, we recommend starting with a verb that describes the specific action of our update operation (such as add, delete, or create), followed by whatever data the mutation acts on.
For the return type of a mutation, we could return the object type the mutation is acting on. However, we recommend following a consistent
Response type for mutation responses.
Mutation responses
We'll need to account for any partial errors that might occur and return helpful information to the client. We recommend adding three common fields to all mutation responses:
code: an
intthat refers to the status of the response, similar to an HTTP status code.
success: a
boolflag that indicates whether all the updates the mutation was responsible for succeeded.
message: a
stringto display information about the result of the mutation on the client side. This is particularly useful if the mutation was only partially successful and a generic error message can't tell the whole story.
Then, we'll also have a field for the object type we're mutating (
Playlist, in our case). In certain mutations, this could be multiple objects!
As for naming conventions, return types usually end with the word
Payload or
Response.
The
AddItemsToPlaylistPayload type
Following the best practices we covered, we'll name our mutation
AddItemsToPlaylist. Let's first create the return type for this mutation:
AddItemsToPlaylistPayload.
Under
Types, we'll create a new class file called
AddItemsToPlaylistPayload.
namespace Odyssey.Liftoff;public class AddItemsToPlaylistPayload{}
Then, we'll add the properties for
code,
success and
message.
[GraphQLDescription("Similar to HTTP status code, represents the status of the mutation.")]public int Code { get; set; }[GraphQLDescription("Indicates whether the mutation was successful.")]public bool Success { get; set; }[GraphQLDescription("Human-readable message for the UI.")]public string Message { get; set; }
The object we're mutating in this case is a
Playlist type, which is nullable because it's possible that something can go wrong in the mutation!
[GraphQLDescription("The playlist that contains the newly added items.")]public Playlist? Playlist { get; set; }
Lastly, we'll add two constructors — one with and without the playlist.
public AddItemsToPlaylistPayload(int code, bool success, string message){Code = code;Success = success;Message = message;}public AddItemsToPlaylistPayload(int code, bool success, string message, Playlist playlist){Code = code;Success = success;Message = message;Playlist = playlist;}
A new entry point:
Mutation
Under
Types, we'll create a new class file called
Mutation.
namespace Odyssey.Liftoff;public class Mutation{}
Next, we'll write the resolver function for our
AddItemsToPlaylist field. It will return the
AddItemsToPlaylistPayload type. We'll add a description for it too.
[GraphQLDescription("Add one or more items to a user's playlist.")]public AddItemsToPlaylistPayload AddItemsToPlaylist(){}
Then, we'll hard-code the results of the resolver for now. Small steps! We'll create a new
AddItemsToPlaylistPayload instance, passing in
200 for
code,
true for the
success status, a successful
message and a hard-coded
Playlist object.
return new AddItemsToPlaylistPayload(200,true,"Successfully added items to playlist.",new Playlist("748GuzX7eACeswGoJt6hOw", "Apollo Client (web)"));
Our GraphQL server needs to know about this new entry point to the schema. Much like the
Query type, we'll need to call
AddMutationType on the GraphQL server and pass in the
Mutation type.
builder.Services.AddGraphQLServer().AddQueryType<Query>().AddMutationType<Mutation>().RegisterService<SpotifyService>();
Save all these changes and restart the server.
Explorer time!
Time to take our mutation for a spin! Back in Sandbox Explorer, we'll create a new workspace tab.
In the Documentation panel, let's navigate back to the root of our schema. Beside
Query, we can see the
Mutation type.
Let's add the
addItemsToPlaylist field and all the subfields inside it. For the
playlist subfield, select the
name for now.
mutation AddItemsToPlaylist {addItemsToPlaylist {codemessagesuccessplaylist {name}}}
Run the mutation.
{"data": {"addItemsToPlaylist": {"code": "200","message": "Added items to playlist successfully","success": true,"playlist": {"name": "Apollo Client (web)"}}}}
Much like query responses, our mutation response followed the same shape as our mutation!
Practice
AddItemsToPlaylistPayload), why is the modified object's return type (
Playlist) nullable?
Key takeaways
- Mutations are write operations used to modify data.
- Naming mutations usually starts with a verb that describes the action, such as "add," "delete," or "create."
- It's a common convention to create a consistent response type for mutation responses.
Up next
We'll learn best practices for mutation inputs and return real data.
Share your questions and comments about this lesson
