Overview

So far, we've only been working with one type of GraphQL operation: queries. These are read-only operations to retrieve data. To modify data, we need to use another type of GraphQL operation: mutations, which are write operations.

In this lesson, we will learn about common conventions for designing mutations and mutation responses

Mutations in Spotify

On to the next feature in our Spotify project: adding tracks to an existing playlist.

Let's take a look at the corresponding REST API method that enables this feature: POST /playlists/{playlist_id}/tracks .

https://spotify-demo-api-fe224840a08c.herokuapp.com/v1/docs

From the documentation, we need the following parameters:

playlist_id - The ID of the playlist, as a string

position - An integer , zero-indexed, where we want to insert the track(s)

uris - A comma-separated string of uri values corresponding to the tracks we want to add

The method then returns an object with a snapshot_id property that represents the state of the playlist at that point in time.

All right, now how do we enable this functionality in GraphQL?

Designing mutations

Let's start with our schema.

For mutation names, we recommend starting with a verb that describes the specific action of our update operation (such as add, delete, or create), followed by whatever data the mutation acts on.

For the return type of a mutation, we could return the object type the mutation is acting on. However, we recommend following a consistent Response type for mutation responses.

Mutation responses

We'll need to account for any partial errors that might occur and return helpful information to the client. We recommend adding three common fields to all mutation responses:

code : an int that refers to the status of the response, similar to an HTTP status code.

success : a bool flag that indicates whether all the updates the mutation was responsible for succeeded.

message : a string to display information about the result of the mutation on the client side. This is particularly useful if the mutation was only partially successful and a generic error message can't tell the whole story.

Then, we'll also have a field for the object type we're mutating ( Playlist , in our case). In certain mutations, this could be multiple objects!

As for naming conventions, return types usually end with the word Payload or Response .

The AddItemsToPlaylistPayload type

Following the best practices we covered, we'll name our mutation AddItemsToPlaylist . Let's first create the return type for this mutation: AddItemsToPlaylistPayload .

Under Types , we'll create a new class file called AddItemsToPlaylistPayload .

Types/AddItemsToPlaylistPayload.cs namespace Odyssey . Liftoff ; public class AddItemsToPlaylistPayload { } Copy

Then, we'll add the properties for code , success and message .

Types/AddItemsToPlaylistPayload.cs [ GraphQLDescription ( "Similar to HTTP status code, represents the status of the mutation." ) ] public int Code { get ; set ; } [ GraphQLDescription ( "Indicates whether the mutation was successful." ) ] public bool Success { get ; set ; } [ GraphQLDescription ( "Human-readable message for the UI." ) ] public string Message { get ; set ; } Copy

The object we're mutating in this case is a Playlist type, which is nullable because it's possible that something can go wrong in the mutation!

Types/AddItemsToPlaylistPayload.cs [ GraphQLDescription ( "The playlist that contains the newly added items." ) ] public Playlist ? Playlist { get ; set ; } Copy

Lastly, we'll add two constructors — one with and without the playlist.

Types/AddItemsToPlaylistPayload.cs public AddItemsToPlaylistPayload ( int code , bool success , string message ) { Code = code ; Success = success ; Message = message ; } public AddItemsToPlaylistPayload ( int code , bool success , string message , Playlist playlist ) { Code = code ; Success = success ; Message = message ; Playlist = playlist ; } Copy

A new entry point: Mutation

Under Types , we'll create a new class file called Mutation .

Types/Mutation.cs namespace Odyssey . Liftoff ; public class Mutation { } Copy

Next, we'll write the resolver function for our AddItemsToPlaylist field. It will return the AddItemsToPlaylistPayload type. We'll add a description for it too.

Types/Mutation.cs [ GraphQLDescription ( "Add one or more items to a user's playlist." ) ] public AddItemsToPlaylistPayload AddItemsToPlaylist ( ) { } Copy

Then, we'll hard-code the results of the resolver for now. Small steps! We'll create a new AddItemsToPlaylistPayload instance, passing in 200 for code , true for the success status, a successful message and a hard-coded Playlist object.

Types/Mutation.cs return new AddItemsToPlaylistPayload ( 200 , true , "Successfully added items to playlist." , new Playlist ( "748GuzX7eACeswGoJt6hOw" , "Apollo Client (web)" ) ) ; Copy

Our GraphQL server needs to know about this new entry point to the schema. Much like the Query type, we'll need to call AddMutationType on the GraphQL server and pass in the Mutation type.

Program.cs builder . Services . AddGraphQLServer ( ) . AddQueryType < Query > ( ) . AddMutationType < Mutation > ( ) . RegisterService < SpotifyService > ( ) ; Copy

Save all these changes and restart the server.

See the full AddItemsToPlaylistPayload.cs file AddItemsToPlaylistPayload.cs namespace Odyssey . Liftoff ; public class AddItemsToPlaylistPayload { [ GraphQLDescription ( "Similar to HTTP status code, represents the status of the mutation." ) ] public int Code { get ; set ; } [ GraphQLDescription ( "Indicates whether the mutation was successful." ) ] public bool Success { get ; set ; } [ GraphQLDescription ( "Human-readable message for the UI." ) ] public string Message { get ; set ; } [ GraphQLDescription ( "The playlist that contains the newly added items." ) ] public Playlist ? Playlist { get ; set ; } public AddItemsToPlaylistPayload ( int code , bool success , string message ) { Code = code ; Success = success ; Message = message ; } public AddItemsToPlaylistPayload ( int code , bool success , string message , Playlist playlist ) { Code = code ; Success = success ; Message = message ; Playlist = playlist ; } } Copy

See the full Mutation.cs file Mutation.cs namespace Odyssey . Liftoff ; public class Mutation { public AddItemsToPlaylistPayload AddItemsToPlaylist ( ) { return new AddItemsToPlaylistPayload ( 200 , true , "Added items to playlist successfully" , new Playlist ( "1" , "GraphQL Groovin'" ) ) ; } } Copy

See the full Program.cs file Program.cs using Odyssey . Liftoff ; using SpotifyWeb ; var builder = WebApplication . CreateBuilder ( args ) ; builder . Services . AddHttpClient < SpotifyService > ( ) ; builder . Services . AddGraphQLServer ( ) . AddQueryType < Query > ( ) . AddMutationType < Mutation > ( ) . RegisterService < SpotifyService > ( ) ; builder . Services . AddCors ( options => { options . AddDefaultPolicy ( builder => { builder . WithOrigins ( "https://studio.apollographql.com" ) . AllowAnyHeader ( ) . AllowAnyMethod ( ) ; } ) ; } ) ; var app = builder . Build ( ) ; app . UseCors ( ) ; app . MapGraphQL ( ) ; app . Run ( ) ; Copy

Explorer time!

Time to take our mutation for a spin! Back in Sandbox Explorer, we'll create a new workspace tab.

In the Documentation panel, let's navigate back to the root of our schema. Beside Query , we can see the Mutation type.

https://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer

Let's add the addItemsToPlaylist field and all the subfields inside it. For the playlist subfield, select the name for now.

GraphQL operation mutation AddItemsToPlaylist { addItemsToPlaylist { code message success playlist { name } } } Copy

Run the mutation.

https://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer

Response data { "data" : { "addItemsToPlaylist" : { "code" : "200" , "message" : "Added items to playlist successfully" , "success" : true , "playlist" : { "name" : "Apollo Client (web)" } } } }

Much like query responses, our mutation response followed the same shape as our mutation!

Practice

Which of these are good names for mutations based on the recommended conventions above? createArtist artistCreateMutation delete deleteArtist artistsToAdd Submit

In the mutation response type ( AddItemsToPlaylistPayload ), why is the modified object's return type ( Playlist ) nullable? The mutation might encounter errors that prevent a Playlist from being modified Only scalar schema fields can be nullable Every response type is required to have at least one nullable field It should actually be non-nullable and we made a mistake Submit

Key takeaways

Mutation s are write operation s used to modify data.

Naming mutation s usually starts with a verb that describes the action, such as "add," "delete," or "create."

It's a common convention to create a consistent response type for mutation responses.

