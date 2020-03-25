Announcing Speakers & Sessions for GraphQL Summit 2017

Last updated March 25, 2020

GraphQL Summit 2017 is only a month away, on October 25 and 26, and we’re excited to roll out the full list of speakers who will be sharing their GraphQL best practices and adoption stories. Stay tuned for the full conference schedule with talk times early next week.

Everything you need to know about using GraphQL today (and tomorrow)

We couldn’t be more excited about this lineup, which was carefully selected by a panel of representing some of the major GraphQL maintainers and users. Thanks Lee Byron, Tomer Elmalem, Robert Zhu, Peggy Rayzis, Sashko Stubailo, Johannes Schickling, and Max Stoiber for your help!

What resulted is an awesome program of speakers representing:

Some of the largest companies using GraphQL today, including IBM, KLM, Twitter, Intuit, Capital One and more

Maintainers of the most important services and open source libraries in the GraphQL ecosystem, including Apollo, Graphcool, Facebook, Graphene, and others

Companies that are pushing the boundaries of GraphQL in production, including Coursera, GitHub, Yelp, Shopify, and more

They’ll be delivering a diverse set of talks from ranging from best practices on how to handle things like authorization, codegen, mutations, and caching, all the way down to the nitty gritty details of experimental features in GraphQL’s future (you won’t want to miss the talk on live queries).

Speakers from companies at the forefront of GraphQL

The list of sessions really speaks for itself, so jump right in! Or, take a moment to browse some of the speakers we’ve been announcing over the past week below:

Not pictured: our MC Lee Byron (Facebook), Leanne Shapton (Shopify), Tomer Elmalem (Yelp), Marc-André Giroux (GitHub), Sashko Stubailo (Apollo), Dan Schafer (Facebook), Robert Zhu (Facebook), Johannes Schickling (Graphcool).

Announcing the GitHub Diversity Scholarship

Today we’re also very happy to launch this year’s GraphQL Summit Diversity Scholarship in partnership with GitHub. We are aware that ticket prices to technical conferences can be prohibitive for many, so in an effort to make GraphQL Summit more accessible to those who would like to attend, we’re working with GitHub to provide a small number of ticket-only scholarships.

If you’d like to be considered for a free ticket, please complete this form by 12AM PT on October 7, 2017. Successful applicants will be informed by 12AM PT on October 12, 2017.

