Announcing the end-of-life schedule for Apollo Server 2 & 3

Last updated November 14, 2022

Last week we officially launched Apollo Server 4! AS4 is lightweight and easier to use than any previous iteration of Apollo Server. We are sure that you’ll love it, and we are excited to help you get started with it from scratch or migrate from a previous version.

With Apollo Server 4 now generally available, Apollo Server versions 2 and 3 are now officially deprecated and will reach their final end of life on October 22, 2023.

Additionally, the subscriptions, uploads, and Playground features of Apollo Server 2 will have an earlier end-of-life on December 31, 2022.

Apollo will continue to provide security patches and fixes for major regressions until October 2023, after which Apollo Server 2 and 3 will no longer be maintained by Apollo. Note: After December 31, 2022, Apollo will only continue to evaluate security issues and major regressions in Apollo Server 2 that persist with `{ subscriptions: false, playground: false, uploads: false }`.

If you are currently using Apollo Server 2 or 3, you can find details about migrating to Apollo Server 4 in this guide.

For more information about Apollo’s software lifecycle policies and an up-to-date list of actively maintained software versions, please consult the documentation.