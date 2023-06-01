How to build connected travel apps with Apollo GraphOS

Travel companies like Expedia Group, Booking.com, and Priceline have unique opportunities to connect their customers with the rest of the world. Unlike other consumer industries, travel companies are not just another e-commerce store; They provide opportunities to customers that we all wish we had more time in life to experience, and unique opportunities require unique technology solutions.

Luckily, a supergraph can increase product engineering teams’ development velocity and help them ship new features faster by providing a singular and consistent API that can be used across different devices in the traveler’s journey. At the same time, backend teams can enjoy the flexibility of independently managing relevant portions of a schema with the safety provided by Apollo GraphOS.

What does a travel supergraph look like?

A supergraph-based architecture ultimately exposes a one-stop shop for frontend developers to get the data that they need and rapidly build out new product features as those capabilities are iteratively exposed by backend engineering teams in the supergraph schema:

Get started with a travel supergraph today

The best way to see the possibilities of a supergraph is to try one out. You can explore a travel supergraph schema and run real queries against it here.

We also have a series of best practices that dive into different elements of this schema to illustrate how Apollo GraphOS helps power essential features of modern travel services:

If you’d like to talk to an Apollo expert about how a supergraph can power your financial services, please reach out to us.