Let's finish the rest of it in the next lesson.

Tip : We use PascalCase for operation names! Clear operation names will be helpful when we analyze our supergraph metrics later on.

Add the Query field from left sidebar (click on + icon). This will start to build our operation in the middle section.

Connect to the GraphQL API by pasting this link to the top left (right next to "Sandbox")

Apollo Sandbox is an environment that gives you the ability to explore a GraphQL API. It's a special mode of Apollo Studio that helps with development. Sandbox loads a running GraphQL server's schema. Like the one we're about to explore!

