Querying with Apollo Sandbox
Apollo Sandbox is an environment that gives you the ability to explore a GraphQL API. It's a special mode of Apollo Studio that helps with development. Sandbox loads a running GraphQL server's schema. Like the one we're about to explore!
Head over to Apollo Sandbox: https://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer
Connect to the GraphQL API by pasting this link to the top left (right next to "Sandbox")
https://comet-cruises-api.herokuapp.com/
Let's check out the Explorer together!
🎯 Goal: Build a query for this mockup:
Add the
Queryfield from left sidebar (click on + icon). This will start to build our operation in the middle section.
Rename
query Queryto a better operation name:
query HomepageLocations
Tip: We use
PascalCasefor operation names! Clear operation names will be helpful when we analyze our supergraph metrics later on.
Add the
locationsfield.query HomepageLocations {locations {}}
Add the
namefield.query HomepageLocations {locations {name}}
Run the query!
Let's finish the rest of it in the next lesson.
