Follow-along: Add a new subgraph
🎯 Goal: Add the activities subgraph to your supergraph.
We've already created the subgraph server for you here:
Activities API
https://comet-cruises-activities.herokuapp.com/
We'll be using the Studio UI to add the subgraph. But feel free to check out the Bonus section below to try and use the Rover CLI instead!
- Head back over to Studio and click Subgraphs in the navigation menu.
- Click Add a subgraph.
- Give it the routing URL:
https://comet-cruises-activities.herokuapp.com/
- Give it a clear name, like
activities.
- Then, click Add subgraph.
After a few seconds, we'll see it added to our list of subgraphs!
Task!
Follow-along: Exploring a launch
Head over to the Launches page and take a look at the steps involved.
What's included as part of a successful launch process?
