Follow-along: Add a new subgraph

🎯 Goal: Add the activities subgraph to your supergraph.

We've already created the subgraph server for you here:

Activities API https://comet-cruises-activities.herokuapp.com/ Copy

We'll be using the Studio UI to add the subgraph. But feel free to check out the Bonus section below to try and use the Rover CLI instead!

Head back over to Studio and click Subgraphs in the navigation menu. Click Add a subgraph. Give it the routing URL: https://comet-cruises-activities.herokuapp.com/ Give it a clear name, like activities . Then, click Add subgraph.

After a few seconds, we'll see it added to our list of subgraphs!

Task! I can see the new subgraph in Studio!

Follow-along: Exploring a launch

Head over to the Launches page and take a look at the steps involved.