Activity: Explore Studio
🎯 Goal: Complete the list of tasks below as a group!
You know the drill:
- In the #cko-crash-course Slack channel, locate your group's thread.
- One screenshot of each task needs to be posted by a different member of your group. (6 screenshots total!)
Note: More tasks than team members? No problem! Just make sure that each person has a chance to post a screenshot and you'll be covered.
Checklist
✅ All done? Mention @crash-course in your group's Slack thread! If you're in the top 5 fastest teams, you get a prize!
