Follow-along: Querying the supergraph

7. Follow-along: Querying the supergraph1m

Let's copy over the same query we were working with before - the one with the slow field: HomepageWithFeatured.

query HomepageWithFeatured {
  featuredLocation {
    id
    name
    photo
  }
  locations {
    id
    name
    description
    photo
  }
}

Still pretty slow! Let's find out why.

