Follow-along: Querying the supergraph
Let's copy over the same query we were working with before - the one with the slow field:
HomepageWithFeatured.
query HomepageWithFeatured {featuredLocation {idnamephoto}locations {idnamedescriptionphoto}}
Still pretty slow! Let's find out why.
