Activity: Explore Explorer
🎯 Goal: Complete the list of tasks below as a group!
- In the #cko-crash-course Slack channel, locate your group's thread.
- One screenshot of each task needs to be posted by a different member of your group. (6 screenshots total!)
Note: More tasks than team members? No problem! Just make sure that each person has a chance to post a screenshot and you'll be covered.
Checklist
✅ All done? Mention @crash-course in your group's Slack thread! If you're in the top 5 fastest teams, you get a prize!
Feel free to complete all of these tasks yourself so that you're familiar with the product! But to be eligible for the prize, your team must work together!
Mockup
Bonus discussion questions
- Would you add the
idfield for a location to your query? Why or why not?
Solution
Only peek at the solution if you really need to!
Query solution
query HomepageLocations {locations {idnamedescriptionphoto}}
