Odyssey

course

Crash Course: Exploring GraphOS

Internal workshop for Apollo at CKO 2023

Start course
Illustration of an astronaut holding the GraphQL logo in outerspace

Details

  • Updated Feb 21, 2023
  • 15 lessons

Prerequisites

  • None

Instructor

Apollo

Lesson List

This tutorial includes

  • tasks
  • multiple choice questions

© 2023 Apollo Graph Inc.

Odyssey

  • Home
  • Get started
  • About Odyssey
  • Privacy Policy

Resources

Company