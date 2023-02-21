Odyssey
Tutorials
Certifications
course
Crash Course: Exploring GraphOS
Internal workshop for Apollo at CKO 2023
Start course
Details
Updated Feb 21, 2023
15 lessons
Prerequisites
None
Instructor
A
Apollo
Lesson List
Welcome!
What is GraphQL
Follow-along: Querying with Apollo Sandbox
Activity: Explore Explorer
Follow-along: Querying for a featured location
Exercise: Creating a supergraph
Follow-along: Querying the supergraph
Follow-along: Analyzing metrics
Follow-along: Using @defer
What is GraphOS?
Activity: Explore Studio
Making changes to the supergraph
Follow-along: Add a new subgraph
Exercise: Query the supergraph
Conclusion
This tutorial includes
tasks
multiple choice questions