Analyzing metrics in GraphOS
In Studio, click Operations.
This is where we can see all of our GraphQL operations that were sent to the supergraph in the past day, hour or whatever time filters you'd like to set.
Here we can see metrics like how often certain operations have been requested, slow operations, operations that have triggered errors.
Let's drill into a specific operation, for example the one we just ran.
Note: This is why it's important to name your operations something very clear!
Bonus: client awareness
Right now, Explorer is showing as Unidentified client. How can we get it to show as Explorer instead?
Hint: You can check out the Apollo documentation to figure out how.
Traces
A trace provides a breakdown of timing and error information for each field in a particular operation.
One current limitation of the cloud router: currently it's set to request traces for field-level metrics for only 1% of traffic. We don't have the ability to change this value to demonstrate what a trace looks like for our
HomepageWithFeatured operation.
(Instructor will show an example of what it would look like!)
