Follow-along: Querying for a featured location

Let's try another query! Let's expand to include the featured location, another piece of our mockup for Comet Cruises.

Mockup

  1. Create a new tab in Sandbox.

  2. Copy-paste the same query from before, as a starting point.

    query HomepageLocations {
      locations {
        id
        name
        description
        photo
      }
    }

  3. Rename the operation to HomepageWithFeatured.

    query HomepageWithFeatured {
      locations {
        id
        name
        description
        photo
      }
    }

  4. Add the featuredLocation field, along with its id, name and photo.

    query HomepageWithFeatured {
      featuredLocation {
        id
        name
        photo
      }
      locations {
        id
        name
        description
        photo
      }
    }

Hmmm, is this query feeling a lil' slow to you? 🐢

Task!

We don't have any insight into our graph to pinpoint what's happening, what's causing the slowness. It would be great to also have a way to fix it and be able to grow our graph safely for new features like the activities data we still need to include!

