Follow-along: Querying for a featured location
Let's try another query! Let's expand to include the featured location, another piece of our mockup for Comet Cruises.
Create a new tab in Sandbox.
Copy-paste the same query from before, as a starting point.query HomepageLocations {locations {idnamedescriptionphoto}}
Rename the operation to
HomepageWithFeatured.query HomepageWithFeatured {locations {idnamedescriptionphoto}}
Add the
featuredLocationfield, along with its
id,
nameand
photo.query HomepageWithFeatured {featuredLocation {idnamephoto}locations {idnamedescriptionphoto}}
Hmmm, is this query feeling a lil' slow to you? 🐢
We don't have any insight into our graph to pinpoint what's happening, what's causing the slowness. It would be great to also have a way to fix it and be able to grow our graph safely for new features like the activities data we still need to include!
