Using @defer

The router has this built-in capability to handle fields in a query that resolve more slowly than the rest. Using the @defer directive, we can specify which fields to defer.

To be deferred, a field needs to meet one of the following requirements:

  • It’s a root field of the Query type
  • It’s a field of any entity type

Follow-along: Adding @defer to our query

query HomepageWithFeatured {
  ... @defer {
    featuredLocation {
      id
      name
      photo
    }
  }
  locations {
    id
    name
    description
    photo
  }
}
