Using
@defer
The router has this built-in capability to handle fields in a query that resolve more slowly than the rest. Using the
@defer directive, we can specify which fields to defer.
To be deferred, a field needs to meet one of the following requirements:
- It’s a root field of the
Querytype
- It’s a field of any entity type
Follow-along: Adding
@defer to our query
query HomepageWithFeatured {... @defer {featuredLocation {idnamephoto}}locations {idnamedescriptionphoto}}
