To be deferred, a field needs to meet one of the following requirements:

The router has this built-in capability to handle fields in a query that resolve more slowly than the rest. Using the @defer directive, we can specify which fields to defer.

Share your questions and comments about this lesson

Your feedback helps us improve! If you're stuck or confused, let us know and we'll help you out. Note that all comments are public and must follow the Apollo Code of Conduct.