Exercise: Creating a supergraph
🎯 Goal: Create a supergraph on GraphOS using our existing starting point of the Comet Cruises GraphQL API.
Comet Cruises API
https://comet-cruises-api.herokuapp.com/
You'll need a Studio account with the Serverless plan.
Head over to Apollo Studio and follow the onboarding steps to create a supergraph!
Note: If you already have an account, make sure that you're on the Supergraphs tab in Studio when you start the New Supergraph onboarding flow.
Bonus discussion questions
- What's a good name for this first subgraph? Think: what business domain is it focused on?
- What's the difference between the supergraph ID and the supergraph name? When/where would the ID or the name be used in: the developer workflow? GraphOS?
- What are the "advanced options" for creating a supergraph in Step 1 for? When might you use them?
Once Studio is showing an "Almost done!" message, we'll keep going with the slides while we wait for it to do its thing!
