Introduction to Apollo Server

Apollo Server is an open-source, spec-compliant GraphQL server that's compatible with any GraphQL client, including Apollo Client. It's the best way to build a production-ready, self-documenting GraphQL API that can use data from any source.

diagram

You can use Apollo Server as:

  • A stand-alone GraphQL server, including in a serverless environment
  • An add-on to your application's existing Node.js middleware (such as Express or Fastify)
  • A gateway for a federated data graph

Apollo Server provides:

  • Straightforward setup, so your client developers can start fetching data quickly
  • Incremental adoption, allowing you to add features as they're needed
  • Universal compatibility with any data source, any build tool, and any GraphQL client
  • Production readiness, enabling you to ship features faster

Ready to try it out?

Get started!
