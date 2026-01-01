Introduction to Apollo Server

📣 Apollo Server 5 is generally available!

Apollo Server 5 is a small upgrade focused largely on adjusting which dependency versions are supported. Upgrading from v4 to v5 usually only takes a few minutes. Because the behavior of Apollo Server has changed minimally between v4 and v5, these docs document both versions.

Still on Apollo Server 3? AS3 has been end-of-life since October 2024. We've got a full migration guide for upgrading directly from v3 to v5. Docs for v3 are available here.