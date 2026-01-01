Apollo Server
Apollo Server - v4–v5 (latest)
IntroductionGet started
New in v4 and v5
Migrating from Apollo Server 4Migrating from Apollo Server 3Previous versionsChangelog
Defining a Schema
Schema basicsUnions and interfacesCustom scalarsDirectives
Resolving Operations
ResolversSharing contextError handlingSubscriptions
Fetching Data
OverviewREST APIs
Web Frameworks
IntegrationsBuilding integrationsMERN stack tutorial
Development Workflow
Build and run queriesRequest formatGenerating TS typesMockingIntegration testingApollo Studio Explorer
Performance
CachingCache backendsResponse Cache EvictionAutomatic persisted queries
Security
AuthCORSTerminating SSLProxy configurationHardening for Production
Deployment
LambdaHeroku
Monitoring
Metrics and loggingHealth checks
API Reference
ApolloServerstartStandaloneServerexpressMiddleware
Plugins
Overview

Built-in

Usage reportingSchema reportingInline traceDrain HTTP serverCache controlLanding pagesFederated subscriptions

Custom

Creating pluginsEvent reference
Using with Federation

As a subgraph

Setup@apollo/subgraph reference

As a gateway

SetupGateway performance@apollo/gateway reference
Products
Apollo GraphOS PlatformManage, observe, and scale your graph.Apollo ConnectorsConnect REST APIs to your graph declaratively.Apollo FederationFederate multiple subgraphs into a single supergraph.Rover CLIInteract with your graph from the command line.Apollo RouterRun and configure your graph gateway.Apollo OperatorDeploy and manage Apollo Router on Kubernetes.
Open source
Apollo Client (Web)Simplify GraphQL data management in web apps.Apollo iOSSwift-first GraphQL client for iOS.Apollo KotlinKotlin-first GraphQL client for Android and JVM.Apollo ServerBuild GraphQL servers with Node.js.Apollo MCP ServerExpose GraphQL tools to AI agents with MCP.IDE SupportEnhance your development workflow with IDE support.
Resources

Introduction to Apollo Server

Learn how to build scalable, production-ready GraphQL APIs

📣 Apollo Server 5 is generally available!

Apollo Server 5 is a small upgrade focused largely on adjusting which dependency versions are supported. Upgrading from v4 to v5 usually only takes a few minutes. Because the behavior of Apollo Server has changed minimally between v4 and v5, these docs document both versions.

Still on Apollo Server 3? AS3 has been end-of-life since October 2024. We've got a full migration guide for upgrading directly from v3 to v5. Docs for v3 are available here.

Apollo Server is an open-source, spec-compliant GraphQL server that's compatible with any GraphQL client, including Apollo Client. It's the best way to build a production-ready, self-documenting GraphQL API that can use data from any source.

Diagram showing Apollo Server bridging GraphQL Operations to web apps and frameworks

You can use Apollo Server as:

Apollo Server provides:

  • Straightforward setup, so your client developers can start fetching data quickly

  • Incremental adoption, enabling you to add features as they're needed

  • Universal compatibility with any data source, any build tool, and any GraphQL client

  • Production readiness, enabling you to confidently run your graph in production

Ready to try it out?

Get started!