Introduction to Apollo Server

Apollo Server is an open-source, spec-compliant GraphQL server that's compatible with any GraphQL client, including Apollo Client. It's the best way to build a production-ready, self-documenting GraphQL API that can use data from any source.

A stand-alone GraphQL server, including in a serverless environment

An add-on to your application's existing Node.js middleware (such as Express or Fastify)

A gateway for a federated data graph