Introduction to Apollo Server
Apollo Server is an open-source, spec-compliant GraphQL server that's compatible with any GraphQL client, including Apollo Client. It's the best way to build a production-ready, self-documenting GraphQL API that can use data from any source.
You can use Apollo Server as:
- A stand-alone GraphQL server, including in a serverless environment
- An add-on to your application's existing Node.js middleware (such as Express or Fastify)
- A gateway for a federated data graph
Apollo Server provides:
- Straightforward setup, so your client developers can start fetching data quickly
- Incremental adoption, allowing you to add features as they're needed
- Universal compatibility with any data source, any build tool, and any GraphQL client
- Production readiness, enabling you to ship features faster