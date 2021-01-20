Platform
Our Mission

Our company is focused on making application development easier, better, and accessible to more people. We build open source tools and commercial services used by many thousands of developers in production. We're proud not only of the products we make, but also the community and partnerships we've cultivated with other developers and companies.

Leadership Team

Geoff Schmidt

CEO

Matt DeBergalis

CTO

John Siebert

Chief Revenue Officer

Josh McKenzie

VP Engineering

Gaylen Washington

Sr. Director of User Advocacy

Eli Staykova

VP Marketing

MinhHa Pham

Director of Customer Success – Enterprise

Ay Valade

Chief of Staff

Catrina Zhang

CFO

Chris Shaw

VP of Talent Acquisition

Board of Directors

Peter Levine

General Partner, Andreessen Horowitz

Rod Johnson

CEO, Atomist

David Skok

General Partner, Matrix Partners

Stephanie Schatz Friedman

GM, Application Development, Microsoft

Our Investors

We are proudly backed by these top-tier visionary investors.

Join Apollo

We are a talented, tight-knit team spread across the globe, and we're proud of our flexible and remote-first work culture.

Our CultureOpen Positions

Headquarters

140 10th Street
San Francisco, CA, 94103

