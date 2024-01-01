Leadership
at Apollo
We’re on a Mission
Our company is focused on making application development easier, better, and accessible to more people. We build open source tools and commercial services used by many thousands of developers in production. We're proud not only of the products we make, but also the community and partnerships we've cultivated with other developers and companies.
Leadership Team
Geoff Schmidt
CEO
Matt DeBergalis
CTO
Robbie Petrie
Chief Financial Officer
John Siebert
Chief Revenue Officer
Aditya Phadke
Chief Customer Officer
Margie Mader-Clark
Chief People Officer
Smruti Patel
VP of Engineering
Rob Brazier
VP of Product
Parag Sanghavi
VP of Customer Success
Board of Directors
Peter Levine
General Partner, Andreessen Horowitz
David Skok
General Partner, Matrix Partners
Stephanie Schatz Friedman
GM, Application Development, Microsoft
Our Investors
We are proudly backed these top-tier visionary investors