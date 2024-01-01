Leadership
at Apollo

We simplify app development with open source tools and commercial services. Thousands of developers trust us for easier, better development. Proud of our thriving community and partnerships.

We’re on a Mission

Our company is focused on making application development easier, better, and accessible to more people. We build open source tools and commercial services used by many thousands of developers in production. We're proud not only of the products we make, but also the community and partnerships we've cultivated with other developers and companies.

Leadership Team

Geoff Schmidt

CEO

Matt DeBergalis

CTO

Robbie Petrie

Chief Financial Officer

John Siebert

Chief Revenue Officer

Aditya Phadke

Chief Customer Officer

Margie Mader-Clark

Chief People Officer

Smruti Patel

VP of Engineering

Rob Brazier

VP of Product

Parag Sanghavi

VP of Customer Success

Board of Directors

Peter Levine

General Partner, Andreessen Horowitz

David Skok

General Partner, Matrix Partners

Stephanie Schatz Friedman

GM, Application Development, Microsoft

Our Investors

We are proudly backed these top-tier visionary investors

Join Apollo

We are a talented, tight-knit team spread across the globe, and we're proud of our flexible and remote-first work culture.

