October 10-12

GraphQL Summit October 2023

San Diego

Learn advanced topics and meet GraphQL experts at the largest GraphQL event worldwide.

Image hero
Champions Corner Series

GraphQL Summit 2022

GraphQL Summit November 2021

Champions Meetup

NYC Champions Meetup

Join Apollo’s founders and GraphQL experts for an engaging evening of conversation, drinks and lite bites.

Exploring Apollo Router's Entity Caching for Enhanced Performance

Let's talk about a new feature in Entity Caching, where we take the benefits of Federation and leverage it to create a performant and cached graph.

End-to-End GraphQL Schema Management Best Practices

In today’s fast-paced development landscape, increasing developer velocity, building robust scalable platforms, and automating workfl

Streamline GraphQL Schema Design and Development with Apollo GraphOS 

Platform engineering teams at leading companies like Netflix, Adobe, and others use GraphQL and Apollo Federation to build resilient, devel

Evolving Your API Strategy With a Platform Mindset

Learn how to integrate platform engineering concepts and processes at the API layer as well as at the domain layer, and get an insider̵

Creating a Unified Graph with GraphQL and REST

The API ecosystem often positions REST and GraphQL as competing technologies, but they are highly complementary. Join Eve Porcello of Mo

Design a Resilient API Strategy with a GraphQL Platform

API-first programs have created enormous value, but the way our APIs connect to our UIs is a mess. Direct connections are unworkable, and b

GraphQL Makes Your APIs Better

Building a responsive application isn’t just about speed and reliability; it’s about creating a seamless developer experience t

API World Keynote with MLB

API-first has created enormous value, but the way APIs connect to UIs is a mess. Direct connections are unworkable, and building backends-f

How Square accelerates product development with Apollo GraphQL

Square has partnered with Apollo Graph to accelerate product development and improve customer experiences. Tune in to hear how former Senio

Building a Distributed Data Graph with Apollo Federation

RS Components, the world’s largest distributor of electronic products, is in the middle of a large digital transformation to modernize thei

Best Practices for Designing Federated GraphQL Schemas

Watch on-demand as Mandi Wise, Solutions Architect at Apollo, talks about designing federated GraphQL schemas. Whether you’re just ge

