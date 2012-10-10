All Events
NYC Champions Meetup
Join Apollo’s founders and GraphQL experts for an engaging evening of conversation, drinks and lite bites.
Exploring Apollo Router's Entity Caching for Enhanced Performance
Let's talk about a new feature in Entity Caching, where we take the benefits of Federation and leverage it to create a performant and cached graph.
End-to-End GraphQL Schema Management Best Practices
In today’s fast-paced development landscape, increasing developer velocity, building robust scalable platforms, and automating workfl
Streamline GraphQL Schema Design and Development with Apollo GraphOS
Platform engineering teams at leading companies like Netflix, Adobe, and others use GraphQL and Apollo Federation to build resilient, devel
Evolving Your API Strategy With a Platform Mindset
Learn how to integrate platform engineering concepts and processes at the API layer as well as at the domain layer, and get an insider̵
Creating a Unified Graph with GraphQL and REST
The API ecosystem often positions REST and GraphQL as competing technologies, but they are highly complementary. Join Eve Porcello of Mo
Design a Resilient API Strategy with a GraphQL Platform
API-first programs have created enormous value, but the way our APIs connect to our UIs is a mess. Direct connections are unworkable, and b
GraphQL Makes Your APIs Better
Building a responsive application isn’t just about speed and reliability; it’s about creating a seamless developer experience t
API World Keynote with MLB
API-first has created enormous value, but the way APIs connect to UIs is a mess. Direct connections are unworkable, and building backends-f
Featured Events
How Square accelerates product development with Apollo GraphQL
Square has partnered with Apollo Graph to accelerate product development and improve customer experiences. Tune in to hear how former Senio
Building a Distributed Data Graph with Apollo Federation
RS Components, the world’s largest distributor of electronic products, is in the middle of a large digital transformation to modernize thei
Best Practices for Designing Federated GraphQL Schemas
Watch on-demand as Mandi Wise, Solutions Architect at Apollo, talks about designing federated GraphQL schemas. Whether you’re just ge
