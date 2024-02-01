Apollo
Trust Page
“Customers around the world, from startups to Fortune 500, rely on Apollo to host and support their mission-critical graph infrastructure. We hold ourselves to the highest standards of data security and reliability to earn and maintain their trust.”
Reduce real-time cloud spend with Federated Subscriptions support for HTTP Callbacks
Modern apps must support real-time use cases like flight changes, team collaboration, or live score updates for the big game. GraphQL subscriptions push events in a more efficient and performant way compared to traditional client-side polling of RESTful services that try to pull new events every few seconds. Instead of polling, clients can subscribe to […]
What’s new in Apollo Client 3.9
With the release of Apollo Client 3.9, we’re excited to announce a host of new features and improvements, including: Let’s dive in! Suspense-enabled data fetching in response to user interaction with useLoadableQuery When it comes to Suspense-enabled data fetching in Apollo Client, useSuspenseQuery and useBackgroundQuery are useful for loading data as soon as the component […]
How Apollo Manages Swift Packages in a Monorepo with Git Subtrees
The monorepo is a common structure for many software projects, and Apollo iOS is no different. Our project was structured in a single repo containing many different Swift Package Manager (SPM) library targets, along with test code and code only used as part of development. This presents a few problems however, one being that when […]
“We have developed a very close working relationship with Apollo, which is critical to ensuring that we can help our customers through both good times and difficult times.”