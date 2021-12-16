December 16, 2021

Introducing Apollo Kotlin

We’re thrilled to announce Apollo Kotlin! For the past while we’ve been heads down converting Apollo Android to be 100% Kotlin based, which means Apollo Android now works with any Kotlin based application, website or even server. Because of this, we’re renaming the project to Apollo Kotlin! Apollo Kotlin is a type-safe, caching GraphQL client. […]

Martin Bonnin
Software Engineer

December 14, 2021

How to run diffs and operation checks in Apollo Sandbox

AnnouncementPlatform

When you’re making changes to your GraphQL schema, you probably make those changes locally before you publish them to a graph registry like Apollo Studio. We created Apollo Sandbox so that you can use the best GraphQL IDE when working locally, but wouldn’t it be great if you could easily see the diff between your […]

December 14, 2021

Why Apollo Client is an important tool in your GraphQL stack

Apollo ClientFrontendGraphQL

This is a guest post by Rares Matei, senior engineer at Nrwl.io. He created a course on Apollo Client called Manage State in React Apps with Apollo Client and GraphQL. The course is free to take up until December 17th, 2021. Intro Apollo Client has a unique position in our front-end apps: like a proxy […]

December 9, 2021

Embed Apollo Explorer Anywhere

AnnouncementPlatform

The Apollo Studio Explorer is an incredible GraphQL IDE that makes it quick and easy to browse schemas and run operations against them. But wouldn’t it be awesome if you could embed the Explorer into external pages so that you could use it inside your product documentation, internal wiki, or blog post? Now you can! […]

December 8, 2021

Designing Your First GraphQL Schema

BasicsSchema Design

Building schemas are a key part of building a graph. Schemas are one of the major benefits of using GraphQL. The schema defines how clients can retrieve and data from your GraphQL API. With schemas, you can easily shape and evolve your data to fit your specific business, product, or project needs. If you’re new […]

November 25, 2021

What is a Graph Database? | Why GraphQL is Not a Graph Database

by Khalil Stemmler
November 19, 2021

GraphQL Summit Recap: Everything We Launched

by Jessica Hofman
November 18, 2021

Using GraphQL with Ruby on Rails

by Erin Fox
November 17, 2021

Announcing Apollo Internships for 2022

by Melanie Marshall
November 10, 2021

Apollo Router: our GraphQL Federation runtime in Rust

by Jesse Rosenberger

