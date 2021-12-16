We’re thrilled to announce Apollo Kotlin! For the past while we’ve been heads down converting Apollo Android to be 100% Kotlin based, which means Apollo Android now works with any Kotlin based application, website or even server. Because of this, we’re renaming the project to Apollo Kotlin! Apollo Kotlin is a type-safe, caching GraphQL client. […]
Martin Bonnin
Software Engineer
What's new
December 14, 2021
How to run diffs and operation checks in Apollo Sandbox
When you’re making changes to your GraphQL schema, you probably make those changes locally before you publish them to a graph registry like Apollo Studio. We created Apollo Sandbox so that you can use the best GraphQL IDE when working locally, but wouldn’t it be great if you could easily see the diff between your […]
December 14, 2021
Why Apollo Client is an important tool in your GraphQL stack
This is a guest post by Rares Matei, senior engineer at Nrwl.io. He created a course on Apollo Client called Manage State in React Apps with Apollo Client and GraphQL. The course is free to take up until December 17th, 2021. Intro Apollo Client has a unique position in our front-end apps: like a proxy […]
December 9, 2021
Embed Apollo Explorer Anywhere
The Apollo Studio Explorer is an incredible GraphQL IDE that makes it quick and easy to browse schemas and run operations against them. But wouldn’t it be awesome if you could embed the Explorer into external pages so that you could use it inside your product documentation, internal wiki, or blog post? Now you can! […]
December 8, 2021
Designing Your First GraphQL Schema
Building schemas are a key part of building a graph. Schemas are one of the major benefits of using GraphQL. The schema defines how clients can retrieve and data from your GraphQL API. With schemas, you can easily shape and evolve your data to fit your specific business, product, or project needs. If you’re new […]