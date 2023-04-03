Apollo Changelog: April 3, 2023

GraphQL Summit Call for Proposals – Last Week

This is the last week to submit a talk for this years GraphQL Summit! We will officially be closing down the submission form on 4/10 at 11:59 PM PST. If you have a talk that you are unsure of or want some help, we’re here to help! Jump into our Discord server and ping @admin – our Developer Advocates. We can start up a private thread with you and discuss your talk to help with the submission.

New video! Testing out modularizing your schema using rover dev

Did you know you can quickly play around with any schema files ( .graphql files) and run the Apollo Router locally with rover dev ? This is a great way to test out modularizing your schema, introduce entities and try out things like @defer !

Apollo Router + Apollo Explorer with GraphOS

We introduced the graph_ref option to the homepage configuration of the Apollo Router which will use an Apollo Explorer version connected to GraphOS. Just add this to your routers config:

homepage: graph_ref: { graph_id }@{ variant }

This exposes the Apollo Studio Explorer URL to the end user on the default landing page:

New Apollo Tutorial – GraphOS: Shipping your supergraph

The team just released a new tutorial on shipping your supergraph in GraphOS. This tutorial includes using the Rover CLI to run schema checks, publish schema changes and launch our changes confidently. You’ll walk through an example of how to deprecate a field in your schema safely using helpful tools and metrics from GraphOS. The course is in beta and we’re looking for feedback. Jump into our Discord server and let us know what you think!

Apollo Kotlin v3.8 Release 🎉

There is a new release of Apollo Kotlin and it is jam packed with cool new things:

Rapid roundup

@apollo/client v3.7.11 released which fixes a couple of tricky bugs in useQuery and useLazyQuery , making error message generation more reliable. It also improves WebSocket error handling!

v3.7.11 released which fixes a couple of tricky bugs in and , making error message generation more reliable. It also improves WebSocket error handling! Last week Danielle wrote a blog post about Apollo Explorer and her thoughts on how that project has developed over time. It’s a great read!

Stephen Spalding’s 2022 GraphQL Summit talk on sharing Netflix’s learnings on how to avoid GraphQL pitfalls was highlighted in this weeks GraphQL weekly!

Community spotlight

The GraphQL Working Group has the next upcoming meeting on 4/6 at 10:30-12:00 PM PST. There is a block of time dedicated to field merging in incremental delivery (hint: they’re talking about @stream and @defer ). This is an exciting area of the spec that is rapidly evolving 😍

Matthew Wilson wrote a great blog post on tips for running GraphQL on AWS Lambda. The information is great for anyone interested in running Apollo Server on AWS Lambda 🙌

A big shoutout to our Discord community users and all of their great questions this last week. We’re seeing more engagement and we have more things planned that we’ll be dropping soon. We hope to see you there!