Apollo Changelog: May 26, 2023

Growing your supergraph

There’s a fresh new course in Odyssey all about expanding an existing supergraph. Add a new subgraph and walk through the composition and query-planning processes. Check it out and let us know what you think!

Upcoming events

Ask the Apollo Client (web) maintainers anything during the next office hours on Tuesday, May 30, at 14:00 UTC. Can’t make it? Drop your question in the #frontend channel!

Frontend news

The Router and the Rust

Apollo Router 1.19.1 is available with improvements to coprocessors, query plan caches, federated fragments, and many more!

Apollo Compiler 0.9.2 brings quality-of-life improvements for tool-makers and a few bug fixes.

Community spotlight