Error Handling

Whenever you execute a GraphQL operation with two high-level types of errors can occur:

Network errors : a GraphQL response wasn't received because an error occurred while communicating with your GraphQL server. This might be an SSL error, a socket error because your app is offline, or a 500 or any other HTTP error. When a network error occurs, no data is returned.

GraphQL errors: a GraphQL response is received, and it contains a non-empty errors field. This means the server wasn't able to completely process the query. The response might include partial data if the server was able to process some of the query.

Network errors

The result of executing an operation is a Swift Result . A network error results in a .failure(Error) result for the operation.

You can handle network errors by using a do/catch block and calling try result.get() or by switching on the result .

Swift copy 1 apollo. fetch ( query : HeroNameQuery ()) { result in 2 do { 3 let data = try result. get (). data 4 ... 5 6 } catch { 7 // Network error 8 print (error) 9 } 10 } Swift copy 1 apollo. fetch ( query : HeroNameQuery ()) { result in 2 switch result { 3 case . success ( let response) : 4 ... 5 6 case . failure ( let error) : 7 // Network error 8 print (error) 9 } 10 }

Causes

Possible causes of a network error include (but are not limited to):

The app is offline or doesn't have access to the network.

A DNS error occurred, making it impossible to look up the host.

An SSL error occurred (e.g., the server certificate isn't trusted).

The connection was closed.

The server responded with a non-successful HTTP code.

The server didn't respond with valid JSON.

The response JSON doesn't satisfy the schema and cannot be parsed.

A request was specified as .returnCacheDataDontFetch but the data wasn't cached.

Examine the exception for more detailed information about the actual error.

GraphQL errors

Because a response with GraphQL errors might still contain data, a .failure result is not returned. Instead, they return a .success result containing a GraphQLResult whose errors field contains the errors that occurred.

For example, the following query uses an invalid id to look up a Person :

GraphQL copy 1 query FilmAndPersonQuery { 2 film ( id : "ZmlsbXM6M" ) { 3 title 4 } 5 person ( id : "badId" ) { 6 name 7 } 8 }

The server will send the following response:

JSON copy 1 { 2 "data" : { 3 "film" : { 4 "title" : "A New Hope" 5 }, 6 "person" : null 7 }, 8 "errors" : [ 9 { 10 "message" : "No entry in local cache for https://swapi.dev/api/people/m�H/" , 11 "locations" : [ 12 { 13 "line" : 35 , 14 "column" : 3 15 } 16 ], 17 "path" : [ 18 "person" 19 ] 20 } 21 ] 22 }

Note that while there are errors, the query successfully returned the title of the film: A New Hope . In general, any error while executing an operation bubbles up to the next nullable field. In this case data?.person is nil . In the worst case, GraphQLResult.data may be nil if everything else is non-nullable.

Apollo iOS gives you access to both the data and the errors in the GraphQLResult class:

Swift copy 1 apollo. fetch ( query : HeroNameQuery ()) { result in 2 switch result { 3 case . success ( let response) : 4 if let errors = response.errors { 5 // GraphQL errors 6 } 7 8 let film = response. data ? . film // Exists 9 let person = response. data ? . person // nil 10 11 case . failure ( let error) : 12 // Network error 13 print (error) 14 } 15 }