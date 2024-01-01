Operation Arguments
GraphQL operations can define arguments as part of their definitions, the values of these arguments can be passed to field arguments or directive arguments (eg.
@skip and
@include).
Apollo iOS generates type-safe initializers for your operation that accept your operation's arguments. These arguments can be built-in scalar types , custom scalars , enums , or input objects defined in your schema.
Let's say we define a GraphQL query named
HeroName with an
episode argument which is a custom
Episode enum defined in our schema:
1query HeroName($episode: Episode!) {
2 hero(episode: $episode) {
3 name
4 }
5}
Apollo iOS will generate a
HeroNameQuery class with variables:
1class HeroNameQuery: GraphQLQuery {
2 ...
3
4 var episode: Episode
5
6 init(episode: Episode) {
7 self.episode = episode
8 }
9}
Your
HeroNameQuery will have a property for the
episode variable, which will be passed to any field or directive arguments that use the
$episode variable in the operation definition.
This query object can be initialized and passed to
ApolloClient.fetch(query:):
1apollo.fetch(query: HeroNameQuery(episode: .empire)) { result in
2 guard let data = try? result.get().data else { return }
3 print(data.hero.name) // Luke Skywalker
4}
Working with nullable arguments
When defining an operation argument with a nullable value, Apollo iOS will wrap the generated argument's type in a generic
GraphQLNullable wrapper enum.
According to the GraphQL spec , explicitly providing a
null value for an input value to a field argument is semantically different from not providing a value at all (
nil). This enum allows you to distinguish your input values between
null and
nil.
If the
HeroName query is defined with a nullable
episode argument, the generated
HeroNameQuery will have an
episode field with the type
GraphQLNullable<Episode>:
1class HeroNameQuery: GraphQLQuery {
2 ...
3
4 var episode: GraphQLNullable<Episode>
5
6 init(episode: GraphQLNullable<Episode>) {
7 self.episode = episode
8 }
9}
The
HeroNameQuery can be initialized with a
GraphQLNullable value:
1.init(episode: .null)
1.init(episode: .none)
1.init(episode: .some(.empire))
Or with an optional value using the nil coalescing operator to provide a fallback.
1let optionalEpisode: Episode?
2
3.init(episode: optionalEpisode ?? .none)
For more usage information see the
GraphQLNullable documentation .
Default values
When defining your operation's arguments, you may provide default values for the arguments. These default arguments will be included in your generated operation's initializer:
1query HeroName(
2 $episode: Episode! = .EMPIRE
3) {
4 hero(episode: $episode) {
5 name
6 }
7}
1class HeroNameQuery: GraphQLQuery {
2 ...
3
4 var episode: Episode
5
6 init(episode: Episode = .empire) {
7 self.episode = episode
8 }
9}
Note: This only applies for operation arguments defined by the client.
Default values for fields on Input Objects are defined by the schema, and not generated.