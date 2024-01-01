Operation Arguments

GraphQL operations can define arguments as part of their definitions, the values of these arguments can be passed to field arguments or directive arguments (eg. @skip and @include ).

Apollo iOS generates type-safe initializers for your operation that accept your operation's arguments. These arguments can be built-in scalar types , custom scalars , enums , or input objects defined in your schema.

Let's say we define a GraphQL query named HeroName with an episode argument which is a custom Episode enum defined in our schema:

GraphQL HeroNameQuery.graphql copy 1 query HeroName ( $episode : Episode ! ) { 2 hero ( episode : $episode ) { 3 name 4 } 5 }

Apollo iOS will generate a HeroNameQuery class with variables:

Swift HeroNameQuery.graphql.swift copy 1 class HeroNameQuery : GraphQLQuery { 2 ... 3 4 var episode: Episode 5 6 init ( episode : Episode) { 7 self . episode = episode 8 } 9 }

Your HeroNameQuery will have a property for the episode variable, which will be passed to any field or directive arguments that use the $episode variable in the operation definition.

This query object can be initialized and passed to ApolloClient.fetch(query:) :

Swift copy 1 apollo. fetch ( query : HeroNameQuery ( episode : . empire )) { result in 2 guard let data = try ? result. get ().data else { return } 3 print (data. hero . name ) // Luke Skywalker 4 }

Working with nullable arguments

When defining an operation argument with a nullable value, Apollo iOS will wrap the generated argument's type in a generic GraphQLNullable wrapper enum.

According to the GraphQL spec , explicitly providing a null value for an input value to a field argument is semantically different from not providing a value at all ( nil ). This enum allows you to distinguish your input values between null and nil .

If the HeroName query is defined with a nullable episode argument, the generated HeroNameQuery will have an episode field with the type GraphQLNullable<Episode> :

Swift HeroNameQuery.graphql.swift copy 1 class HeroNameQuery : GraphQLQuery { 2 ... 3 4 var episode: GraphQLNullable<Episode> 5 6 init ( episode : GraphQLNullable<Episode>) { 7 self . episode = episode 8 } 9 }

The HeroNameQuery can be initialized with a GraphQLNullable value:

Swift Null copy 1 . init ( episode : . null ) Swift No copy 1 . init ( episode : . none ) Swift .some copy 1 . init ( episode : . some (. empire ))

Or with an optional value using the nil coalescing operator to provide a fallback.

Swift .some copy 1 let optionalEpisode: Episode ? 2 3 . init ( episode : optionalEpisode ?? . none )

For more usage information see the GraphQLNullable documentation .

Default values

When defining your operation's arguments, you may provide default values for the arguments. These default arguments will be included in your generated operation's initializer:

GraphQL HeroNameQuery.graphql copy 1 query HeroName ( 2 $episode : Episode ! = . EMPIRE 3 ) { 4 hero ( episode : $episode ) { 5 name 6 } 7 } Swift HeroNameQuery.graphql.swift copy 1 class HeroNameQuery : GraphQLQuery { 2 ... 3 4 var episode: Episode 5 6 init ( episode : Episode = . empire ) { 7 self . episode = episode 8 } 9 }