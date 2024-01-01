Introduction to Apollo Kotlin

📣 Migration guide: if you're using Apollo Kotlin 3, see the migration guide . You can also view the 3.x docs .

Apollo Kotlin is a strongly typed GraphQL client that generates Kotlin models for your GraphQL operations.

Apollo Kotlin executes operations against a GraphQL server and returns results as operation -specific Kotlin types. This means you don't have to deal with parsing JSON, or passing around Map s and making clients cast values to the right type manually. You also don't have to write model types yourself, because these are generated from the GraphQL definitions your app uses.

Because generated types are operation -specific, you can only access data that you actually specify as part of an operation. If you don't ask for a particular field in an operation, you can't access the corresponding property on the returned data structure.

This library is designed with Android in mind, but you can use it in any Kotlin application, including KMP (Kotlin Multi Platform ).

Features

Kotlin Multiplatform code generation

Queries, Mutations and Subscriptions

Reflection-free parsing

Normalized cache

HTTP cache

Custom scalar types

Auto Persisted Queries

Query batching

File uploads

Fake models for tests

AppSync and graphql-ws websockets

GraphQL AST parser

Plugin for Android Studio and IntelliJ

Getting started

If you are new to GraphQL, check out the tutorial that will guide you through building an Android app using Apollo.

If you'd like to add Apollo Kotlin to an existing project, follow the steps below.

Add the plugin to your build.gradle.kts :

Kotlin copy 1 plugins { 2 id ( "com.apollographql.apollo" ) version "4.0.1" 3 }

Add the runtime dependency:

Kotlin copy 1 dependencies { 2 implementation ( "com.apollographql.apollo:apollo-runtime:4.0.1" ) 3 }

Set the package name to use for the generated models:

Kotlin copy 1 apollo { 2 service ( "service" ) { 3 packageName. set ( "com.example" ) 4 } 5 }

💡 tip dedicated Using Java? Apollo Kotlin has a Java Support repository.

Apollo Kotlin supports three types of files:

.graphqls schema files: describes the types in your backend using the GraphQL syntax.

.json schema files: describes the types in your backend using the Json syntax.

.graphql executable files: describes your queries and operations in the GraphQL syntax.

By default, Apollo Kotlin requires a schema in your module's src/main/graphql (or src/commonMain/graphql for KMP) directory. You can download a schema using introspection using GraphiQL or Studio. Sometimes introspection is disabled, and you will have to ask your backend team to provide a schema. Copy this schema to your module:

Text copy 1 cp ${schema} ${module}/src/main/graphql/

Write a query in a ${module}/src/main/graphql/HeroQuery.graphql file:

GraphQL copy 1 query HeroQuery ( $id : String ! ) { 2 hero ( id : $id ) { 3 id 4 name 5 appearsIn 6 } 7 }

Build your project. This generates a HeroQuery class that you can use with an instance of ApolloClient :

Kotlin copy 1 // Create a client 2 val apolloClient = ApolloClient. Builder () 3 . serverUrl ( "https://example.com/graphql" ) 4 . build () 5 6 // Execute your query. This will suspend until the response is received. 7 val response = apolloClient. query ( HeroQuery (id = "1" )). execute () 8 9 println ( "Hero.name= ${ response. data ?.hero?.name } " )

To learn more about other Apollo Kotlin APIs:

Execute your first mutation .

Handle custom scalar types .

Factor common patterns using fragments .

Multiplatform

Apollo Kotlin is a Kotlin Multiplatform project.

Here's the current matrix of supported features per platform:

jvm Apple¹ js wasmJs linuxX64 apollo-api (models) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ apollo-runtime (network, query batching, apq, ...) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 🚫 apollo-normalized-cache ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 🚫 apollo-normalized-cache-sqlite ✅ ✅ 🚫 🚫 🚫 apollo-http-cache ✅ 🚫 🚫 🚫 🚫

¹: Apple currently includes:

macosX64

macosArm64

iosArm64

iosX64

iosSimulatorArm64

watchosArm32

watchosArm64

watchosSimulatorArm64

tvosArm64

tvosX64

tvosSimulatorArm64

Requirements

Some platforms have specific runtime requirements:

JVM 8+

Android API level 21+ ( apollo-http-cache requires enabling core library desugaring on Android API levels < 26)

iOS 13+

At build time, it requires:

Gradle 8.0+

Kotlin 1.9+ for JVM projects

Kotlin 2.0+ for native, JS, and Wasm projects

Proguard / R8 configuration

As the code generated by Apollo Kotlin doesn't use any reflection, it can safely be optimized / obfuscated by Proguard or R8, so no particular exclusions need to be configured.

Android Studio / IntelliJ plugin

A plugin for Android Studio and IntelliJ is available to help you work with Apollo Kotlin, providing automatic code generation, integration with the GraphQL IntelliJ Plugin , navigation to GraphQL definitions, migration helpers, and more.

Installation instructions and more information can be found here .

Releases

The latest version is 4.0.1 .

Check the changelog for the release history.

Releases are hosted on Maven Central . The plugin is additionally hosted on the Gradle Plugin Portal

Kotlin copy 1 plugins { 2 id ( "com.apollographql.apollo" ) version "4.0.1" 3 } 4 5 repositories { 6 mavenCentral () 7 } 8 9 dependencies { 10 implementation ( "com.apollographql.apollo:apollo-runtime:4.0.1" ) 11 12 // Optional: if you want to use the normalized cache 13 implementation ( "com.apollographql.apollo:apollo-normalized-cache-sqlite:4.0.1" ) 14 // Optional: if you just want the generated models and parsers and write your own HTTP code/cache code, you can remove apollo-runtime 15 // and use apollo-api instead 16 implementation ( "com.apollographql.apollo:apollo-api:4.0.1" ) 17 }

Snapshots

Latest development changes are available in Sonatype's snapshots repository:

Kotlin copy 1 // build.gradle.kts 2 repositories { 3 maven { 4 url = uri ( "https://s01.oss.sonatype.org/content/repositories/snapshots/" ) 5 } 6 mavenCentral () 7 // other repositories... 8 } 9 10 // settings.gradle.kts 11 pluginManagement { 12 repositories { 13 maven { 14 url = uri ( "https://s01.oss.sonatype.org/content/repositories/snapshots/" ) 15 } 16 gradlePluginPortal () 17 mavenCentral () 18 // other repositories... 19 } 20 }

And then use the 4.0.2-SNAPSHOT version for the plugin and libraries.

These snapshots are updated on each push to main .

Weekly snapshots for the Android Studio / IntelliJ plugin are also available .

Evolution policy

You can read about our evolution policy in the dedicated page

Contributing

If you'd like to contribute, please see CONTRIBUTING.md .

Community integrations

If you're using the Maven build tool, apollo-client-maven-plugin is a Maven plugin that calls the Apollo Kotlin compiler to generate your Java/Kotlin sources.

If you're using Absinthe Phoenix subscriptions , kotlin-phoenix has a PhoenixNetworkTransport that you can use together with ApolloClient (doc )

Additional resources