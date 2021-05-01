10 Best Practices for Schema Governance

Ensuring the success of your graph goes beyond just defining the right architecture. The most successful graphs are those that evolve adeptly to meet changing needs while ensuring a consistent set of schema design patterns. Schema governance best practices will help you deliver a more significant impact when rolling out and evolving your graph.
Meet the Speakers
Dan Boerner
Enterprise Graph Champion, Apollo GraphQL
What you'll learn
How to define schema governance best practices for your graph that protect the integrity of your graph and enable responsible schema evolution
Real-life examples of how teams have set up their schema governance
How to balance agility and safety when setting up your governance structure