EVENTS

Product Update

Apollo Federation

June 2021

June 24| 10:00am PT

Description

Join Phil Prasek, Principal Product Manager at Apollo, for our June 2021 product update where he will show how Apollo Federation enables rapid delivery of cohesive app experiences across multiple teams and client devices at scale. This session will include a demo of recent improvements to the Federation user experience and a discussion of what’s coming up next on the Federation roadmap.

Meet the Speakers

Phil Prasek

Principal Product Manager, Apollo GraphQL

What you'll learn

How to enable rapid delivery of a cohesive UX across devices and teams at scale using a federated graph

How to build a single Federated graph with static composition and schema checks in your CI pipeline.

What’s on the Federation roadmap

