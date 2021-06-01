Join Phil Prasek, Principal Product Manager at Apollo, for our June 2021 product update where he will show how Apollo Federation enables rapid delivery of cohesive app experiences across multiple teams and client devices at scale. This session will include a demo of recent improvements to the Federation user experience and a discussion of what’s coming up next on the Federation roadmap.
Meet the Speakers
Phil Prasek
Principal Product Manager, Apollo GraphQL
What you'll learn
How to enable rapid delivery of a cohesive UX across devices and teams at scale using a federated graph
How to build a single Federated graph with static composition and schema checks in your CI pipeline.