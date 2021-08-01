Apollo Product Update: New Collaboration & Developer Experience Features
September 30| 10:00 am PT
Description
Join us for our September 2021 product update where we’ll be demoing new and upcoming Apollo features for collaboration and developer experience. Parul Schroff, Staff Product Manager at Apollo, will give you an in-depth look at Graph README pages, public variants, embeddable Explorer, and more.
Meet the Speakers
Parul Schroff
Staff Product Manager, Apollo GraphQL
What you'll learn
How to create a README for your graph in Apollo Studio to improve collaboration and clarity for graph contributors and consumers
How to make a variant public and embed Explorer into external pages
How to add *free* consumer seats in Apollo Studio so that everyone in your org has access