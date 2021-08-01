EVENTS

Product Update

Apollo Product Update: New Collaboration & Developer Experience Features

September 30| 10:00 am PT

Description

Join us for our September 2021 product update where we’ll be demoing new and upcoming Apollo features for collaboration and developer experience. Parul Schroff, Staff Product Manager at Apollo, will give you an in-depth look at Graph README pages, public variants, embeddable Explorer, and more.

Meet the Speakers

Parul Schroff

Staff Product Manager, Apollo GraphQL

What you'll learn

How to create a README for your graph in Apollo Studio to improve collaboration and clarity for graph contributors and consumers

How to make a variant public and embed Explorer into external pages

How to add *free* consumer seats in Apollo Studio so that everyone in your org has access

And more!

