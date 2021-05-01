Graph & Brew

EVENTS

How Expedia Increased Developer Velocity by 3x

Watch on-demand to learn how Expedia tackled their product velocity challenge with a comprehensive tech strategy combining the strengths of UI components, a unified design system, and a unified graph. Rick Fast shared the challenge Expedia faced supporting five lines of business across three app platforms and how they overcame it iteratively, but with their ultimate goal always in mind.

Rick Fast

Sr. Vice President, Engineering, Expedia Group

How a unified graph can power a UX component strategy across both native and web platforms

How Expedia chose their initial use cases to prove value and create momentum

How a focus on developer productivity was key to their success



