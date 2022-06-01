The Secret to Unlocking GraphQL at Scale

July 14| 10:00 am PST
The promise of GraphQL is enticing – one API, one source of truth for all of your services, data, and capabilities. But how do you prevent it from becoming a bottleneck? How do you enable multiple teams to collaborate without slowing them down?
In this webinar, Lenny Burdette, Principal Solutions Architect at Apollo GraphQL, will share learnings from helping some of the world’s most advanced engineering teams build and scale their supergraphs.
Meet the Speakers
Lenny Burdette
Solutions Architect, Apollo GraphQL
What you'll learn
The benefits of adopting GraphQL
How choosing a federated GraphQL architecture lets you build a supergraph that decouples front-end and back-end teams to go faster
Best practices for safely evolving your supergraph and collaborating with other teams
What’s next for GraphQL at scale