2. GraphOS Explorer
What is GraphOS Explorer?

GraphOS Explorer is a powerful web IDE for creating, running, and managing GraphQL s.

We can access it through Apollo Sandbox, which doesn't require an account. Sandbox loads a running GraphQL server's . Like the one we're about to explore!

(Optional) Follow-along: Apollo Sandbox

  Head over to Apollo Sandbox: https://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer

  Connect to the GraphQL API by pasting your project's routing URL in the top left, right next to "Sandbox". (This is the URL where your deployed Railway project is running!)

When Sandbox has connected succesfully, you'll see the input light turn green!

Task!

Explorer tour

The consists of three main panels we'll be working with. Let's go over each of them one-by-one.

  • Documentation: Where you can browse your API's easily.

    https://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer

    The documentation panel in Explorer, highlighted in pink.


  • Operation: Where you write your GraphQL . You can type it in directly, use 's autocomplete, or add s from the Documentation panel. Click the blue button to run your query.
https://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer

The operation panel in Explorer, highlighted in pink.


  • Response: Where you can view your response data after running a query, in JSON or table view.
https://studio.apollographql.com/sandbox/explorer

The response panel in Explorer, highlighted in pink.

That's it for the guided tour—let's actually try it out!

