Follow-along: Schema checks & deploy

Note : We don't recommend removing fields all in one go like this! In the next step, we'll use schema checks to help catch potential breaking changes like this, then follow the recommended best practices after.

Grab the graph reference for our supergraph. We can find this value in Studio, at the top of the graph's README page.

Open up a new terminal and paste in the rover subgraph check command. Make sure you replace the parameters with your own values.

rover subgraph check poetic-plates-supergraph@main \ --schema schema.graphql \ --name recipes Copy