Follow-along: Schema checks & deploy
🤔 The situation: We want to clean up our schema. We want to remove a recipe's
cookingTime and
prepTime fields after feedback that users just want to know the total time a meal requires to get ready.
Goal: Walk through the first two steps of making changes to the supergraph: run schema checks & deploy code.
Remove fields
Open up
schema.graphql, find the
cookingTimeand
prepTimefields. Delete both fields, along with their descriptions.schema.graphql- "How much time it takes to cook the recipe, in minutes"- cookingTime: Float @deprecated(reason: "Use consolidated readyTime")- "How much time it takes to prep the ingredients, in minutes"- prepTime: Float @deprecated(reason: "Use consolidated readyTime")
Note: We don't recommend removing fields all in one go like this! In the next step, we'll use schema checks to help catch potential breaking changes like this, then follow the recommended best practices after.
Grab the graph reference for our supergraph. We can find this value in Studio, at the top of the graph's README page.https://studio.apollographql.com
Open up a new terminal and paste in the
rover subgraph checkcommand. Make sure you replace the parameters with your own values.rover subgraph check poetic-plates-supergraph@main \--schema schema.graphql \--name recipes
In the Rover output, we'll see a table of the changes. The first column indicates whether each change passed or failed the check. The second column indicates the type of change we made, such as
FIELD_ADDEDand
FIELD_DEPRECATED. The last column provides a more detailed description of the change, such as what exact type was created and what field was added under the type.
Best practice for removing fields
We need to give clients enough time to address these field removals. Here's the process for removing fields in our schema:
- Mark fields as deprecated using the
@deprecateddirective and push these changes.
- Let clients know proactively through appropriate channels (GraphOS Explorer will also start showing deprecated warnings)
- Monitor usage of the deprecated fields.
- After some time has passed, delete the field from the schema.
Mark fields as deprecated
Open up
schema.graphqland undo your changes so that
cookingTimeand
prepTimefields and descriptions are back in the schema. Add the
@deprecateddirective with a reason for deprecation.schema.graphql"How much time it takes to cook the recipe, in minutes"cookingTime: Float @deprecated(reason: "Use consolidated readyTime")"How much time it takes to prep the ingredients, in minutes"prepTime: Float @deprecated(reason: "Use consolidated readyTime")
In a new terminal, run
npm startto get the subgraph server running.
Open up Sandbox at http://localhost:4000.
Try building a query for a random recipe's
cookingTime,
prepTime, and
readyTime.query GetRecipeTimes {namecookingTimeprepTimereadyTime}
In a terminal window, run the schema check again.rover subgraph check <GRAPH_REF> \--schema ./schema.graphql \--name recipes
Deploying changes
We'll commit our changes and push them up to our GitHub repo's
main branch. This will trigger an automatic deploy to Railway.
Feel free to use any tool you're comfortable with to work with Git! We'll use terminal commands.
Open up a new terminal.
Add the files we've changed.git add schema.graphql
Commit the changes with a clear message explaining what we've done.git commit -m "Deprecate cookingTime and prepTime."
Push the changes to the GitHub repo.git push -u origin main
Once our changes have landed in the
main branch, Railway will automatically start its deployment process.
Head over to your Railway app and watch the loading bar until it says it has been successfully deployed with no issues! If you navigate to your server URL, there won't be any visible changes, but we know that behind the scenes, this subgraph is ready with a new field and a deprecated field!
☕ BREAK (15 minutes)
When you come back, ensure that your deploy was successful.