Exercise: Creating a supergraph

Cloud-hosted supergraphs are currently only available on the Serverless (Free) or Serverless plan. If you created your Studio account or a new organization today, you will automatically have access to this plan.

You can check your organization's current plan in Apollo Studio. From your organization's page, go to the Settings tab and scroll down to the Plan and Billing section.

https://studio.apollographql.com

If you are on the legacy Free plan, you will need to convert to the Serverless (Free) plan. Click the Convert to Serverless (Free) button in the top-right corner of your organization's page in Studio.

If you are on the legacy Teams plan, or an Enterprise plan, you won't have access to cloud routing at this time. Create a new organization to continue with the hands-on portions of the course.