Exercise: Exploring Poetic Plates
🎯 Goal: Get to know the API and GraphOS Explorer! Complete all the tasks below.
For this exercise, let's take on the role of an API consumer, trying to build a frontend for the page below. What might your GraphQL query look like?
GraphQL queries
Build your query, and try it out in the Sandbox to make sure you get data back.
query GetRecentlyAddedRecipes {recentlyAddedRecipes {prepTimenamecookingTimeservings}}
Let's explore another of our
Query type's entrypoints - querying for a random recipe!
Open a new operation tab in Sandbox and add the
randomRecipe field. Add a few more fields, and submit the operation!
query GetRandomRecipe {randomRecipe {prepTimenamecookingTimeservingsingredients {name}}}
Hmm, notice anything different? 🤔 You might have missed it—if you're curious, try running both of these operations again. We'll find that one of these queries takes a lot longer than the other to resolve. Keep this in mind... we'll circle back shortly!
Explorer features
Explorer helps accelerate development for API consumers. Take a few minutes to discover these features!