3. Exercise: Explore Explorer
Exercise: Exploring Poetic Plates

🎯 Goal: Get to know the API and Explorer! Complete all the tasks below.

For this exercise, let's take on the role of an API consumer, trying to build a frontend for the page below. What might your GraphQL query look like?

A mockup from the Poetic Plates app, showing a number of recipe boxes under a header titled "Recent Recipes."

GraphQL queries

Build your query, and try it out in the Sandbox to make sure you get data back.

query GetRecentlyAddedRecipes {
  recentlyAddedRecipes {
    prepTime
    name
    cookingTime
    servings
  }
}

Let's explore another of our Query type's entrypoints - querying for a random recipe!

Open a new tab in Sandbox and add the randomRecipe field. Add a few more fields, and submit the query!

Example: Querying for a random recipe
query GetRandomRecipe {
  randomRecipe {
    prepTime
    name
    cookingTime
    servings
    ingredients {
      name
    }
  }
}

Hmm, notice anything different? 🤔 You might have missed it—if you're curious, try running both of these operations again. We'll find that one of these queries takes a lot longer than the other to resolve. Keep this in mind... we'll circle back shortly!

Explorer features

Explorer helps accelerate development for API consumers. Take a few minutes to discover these features!

