📋 Process of making changes to the supergraph

Run schema checks locally. Deploy code changes. Publish the new subgraph schema to GraphOS (which triggers the launch process).

📋 Step 1: Schema checks

Schema checks are a set of predefined tests that help identify potential failures caused by schema updates. They check for issues like incompatibilities between subgraph schemas or breaking existing client operations. With schema checks, we can ensure that our schema changes won't cause issues when we deploy to production.

There are three types of schema checks: build checks, operation checks and linter checks.

Build checks

Build checks validate that a subgraph's schema changes can still compose successfully with other subgraph schemas in the supergraph.

For example, if a new type is added to one subgraph, a build check determines whether that addition is compatible with the rest of the subgraphs in the supergraph. If it isn't, we need to investigate the error and fix it.

Note: Our Poetic Plates supergraph only has one subgraph (recipes) right now, so build checks aren't too relevant for us at this stage!

Operation checks

Operation checks validate that a schema's changes won't break any operations that existing clients send to the graph.

For example, let's say a web client regularly sends a GraphQL query to retrieve data for its homepage. If a schema change involves adding a required argument to a field in that query, it might break that client's existing operation if it doesn't include that argument! An operation check helps us guard against this potential failure, listing out the affected operations and allowing the team to address them.

Linter checks

Linter checks analyze your proposed schema changes for violations of formatting rules and other GraphQL best practices. GraphOS provides a set of default rules you can configure to suit your team's conventions. You can see a full list of rules in the Apollo documentation.

Some common schema conventions include: writing field names in camelCase , type names in PascalCase , and enums in SCREAMING_SNAKE_CASE .

rover subgraph check

There are two main ways to run schema checks using the Rover CLI. We can run schema checks locally in our terminal (which we'll do shortly). We can also integrate schema checks into our CI pipelines to run automatically against new pull requests.

To perform a schema check for a subgraph, we use the rover subgraph check command with the following parameters:

rover subgraph check < GRAPH_REF > \ --schema < SCHEMA_FILE_PATH > \ --name < SUBGRAPH_NAME > Copy

Note: The GRAPH_REF refers to the graph reference, which identifies our supergraph in GraphOS. A graph ref starts with the graph's ID, followed by an @ symbol, followed by the graph variant.

This command first runs a build check, then an operation check, then a linter check, and finally outputs the results in the command line. It also reports the results to Studio, so we can view them from our graph's Checks page.

📋 Step 2: Deploy code changes

Note: This step looks different for all projects. In this workshop, we're using GitHub set up to automatic deploy to Railway (or alternatively, Render).

In the first lesson, you should have deployed the recipes subgraph using Railway or Render. Both projects are set up to automatically trigger a deploy when new commits are pushed to the main branch on GitHub.

📋 Step 3: Publishing the subgraph schema & the launch process

The GraphOS schema registry needs to know about our schema updates! To do so, we need to publish our subgraph schema to the registry.

rover subgraph publish

Similar to schema checks, there are two main ways to publish a subgraph schema using the Rover CLI: locally, or in CI pipelines.

We use the rover subgraph publish command with the following parameters:

rover subgraph publish < GRAPH_REF > \ --schema < SCHEMA_FILE_PATH > \ --name < SUBGRAPH_NAME > Copy

GraphOS launch

A launch represents the complete process of applying a set of updates to a supergraph. A launch is triggered when a new or updated version of a subgraph schema is published.

GraphOS attempts to combine all of the schemas from its registered subgraphs into a single supergraph schema. This process is also known as composition, or a build.

If composition fails, we'll see an error in Studio, and the process stops there. No stress: we can use the error messages to fix the issue in our subgraph, and then try publishing the subgraph again.

If composition succeeds and there are no validation errors, the schema registry produces a supergraph schema.

The schema registry automatically sends the supergraph schema to an internal service within GraphOS called Apollo Uplink. Uplink is a server that stores the latest supergraph schema for each graph. The router fetches the latest schema from Uplink and uses this new schema to respond to client requests.

With that, the launch completes successfully!