8. Making changes to the supergraph
Part 2: Safe API delivery

📋 Process of making changes to the supergraph

  1. Run schema checks locally.

  2. Deploy code changes.

  3. Publish the new schema to (which triggers the launch process).

📋 Step 1: Schema checks

Schema checks are a set of predefined tests that help identify potential failures caused by updates. They check for issues like incompatibilities between schemas or breaking existing client s. With , we can ensure that our schema changes won't cause issues when we deploy to production.

There are three types of : build checks, checks and linter checks.

Build checks

Build checks validate that a 's changes can still compose successfully with other subgraph schemas in the .

For example, if a new type is added to one , a build check determines whether that addition is compatible with the rest of the subgraphs in the . If it isn't, we need to investigate the error and fix it.

Illustration of subgraph characters being checked for composition

Note: Our Poetic Plates only has one (recipes) right now, so build checks aren't too relevant for us at this stage!

Operation checks

Operation checks validate that a 's changes won't break any s that existing clients send to the graph.

For example, let's say a web client regularly sends a GraphQL query to retrieve data for its homepage. If a change involves adding a required to a in that query, it might break that client's existing if it doesn't include that argument! An operation check helps us guard against this potential failure, listing out the affected operations and allowing the team to address them.

Illustration of Studio checking a schema against existing operations

Linter checks

Linter checks analyze your proposed changes for violations of formatting rules and other GraphQL best practices. provides a set of default rules you can configure to suit your team's conventions. You can see a full list of rules in the Apollo documentation.

Some common conventions include: writing names in camelCase, type names in PascalCase, and enums in SCREAMING_SNAKE_CASE.

rover subgraph check

There are two main ways to run using the CLI. We can run schema checks locally in our terminal (which we'll do shortly). We can also integrate schema checks into our CI pipelines to run automatically against new pull requests.

To perform a check for a , we use the rover subgraph check command with the following parameters:

rover subgraph check <GRAPH_REF> \
  --schema <SCHEMA_FILE_PATH> \
  --name <SUBGRAPH_NAME>

Note: The GRAPH_REF refers to the graph reference, which identifies our in . A graph ref starts with the graph's ID, followed by an @ symbol, followed by the graph .

This command first runs a build check, then an check, then a linter check, and finally outputs the results in the command line. It also reports the results to Studio, so we can view them from our graph's Checks page.

📋 Step 2: Deploy code changes

Note: This step looks different for all projects. In this workshop, we're using GitHub set up to automatic deploy to Railway (or alternatively, Render).

In the first lesson, you should have deployed the recipes using Railway or Render. Both projects are set up to automatically trigger a deploy when new commits are pushed to the main branch on GitHub.

📋 Step 3: Publishing the subgraph schema & the launch process

The needs to know about our schema updates! To do so, we need to publish our schema to the registry.

rover subgraph publish

Similar to , there are two main ways to publish a schema using the CLI: locally, or in CI pipelines.

We use the rover subgraph publish command with the following parameters:

rover subgraph publish <GRAPH_REF> \
  --schema <SCHEMA_FILE_PATH> \
  --name <SUBGRAPH_NAME>

GraphOS launch

A launch represents the complete process of applying a set of updates to a . A launch is triggered when a new or updated version of a is published.

attempts to combine all of the s from its registered s into a single schema. This process is also known as composition, or a build.

If composition fails, we'll see an error in Studio, and the process stops there. No stress: we can use the error messages to fix the issue in our , and then try publishing the subgraph again.

If composition succeeds and there are no validation errors, the produces a schema.

The automatically sends the schema to an internal service within called Apollo Uplink. Uplink is a server that stores the latest supergraph schema for each graph. The fetches the latest schema from Uplink and uses this new schema to respond to client requests.

With that, the launch completes successfully!

