Follow-along: Publish the subgraph schema
In a terminal window, paste in the
rover subgraph publish command. Make sure you replace the parameters with your own values.
rover subgraph publish poetic-plates-supergraph@main \--schema schema.graphql \--name recipes
If all goes well, we should see the terminal output with a message confirming that the subgraph has been published and the supergraph has been updated!
Inspecting a launch in Studio
What happens after a schema is published to the registry? A launch starts! Let's take a peek at that process in Studio.
Navigate to the Launches page. Click on the latest launch in the list.
Let's try running the same query from last time.
query GetRecipeTimes {namecookingTimeprepTimereadyTime}
The query still runs and comes back successfully, but we get a warning in the Explorer (that yellow squiggly line!) that
cookingTime and
prepTime have both been deprecated and not to use it anymore.
Our launch was successful! 🎉 We've made changes to our supergraph!
Demo: Integrating into CI/CD
We recommend integrating the schema checks & publishing process into your CI/CD pipelines.
(Optional) If you'd like to see how to do this with GitHub Actions, check out Lesson 6 of GraphOS: Safe API delivery.