10. Follow-along: publishing & a GraphOS launch
Follow-along: Publish the subgraph schema

In a terminal window, paste in the rover subgraph publish command. Make sure you replace the parameters with your own values.

rover subgraph publish poetic-plates-supergraph@main \
  --schema schema.graphql \
  --name recipes

If all goes well, we should see the terminal output with a message confirming that the has been published and the has been updated!

Inspecting a launch in Studio

What happens after a is published to the ? A launch starts! Let's take a peek at that process in Studio.

Navigate to the Launches page. Click on the latest launch in the list.

The Studio Launches page showing the results of the latest launch

Which of the following information can you find in a GraphOS launch?

Let's try running the same query from last time.

query GetRecipeTimes {
  name
  cookingTime
  prepTime
  readyTime
}

The query still runs and comes back successfully, but we get a warning in the (that yellow squiggly line!) that cookingTime and prepTime have both been deprecated and not to use it anymore.

Our launch was successful! 🎉 We've made changes to our supergraph!

Demo: Integrating into CI/CD

We recommend integrating the & publishing process into your CI/CD pipelines.

(Optional) If you'd like to see how to do this with GitHub Actions, check out Lesson 6 of GraphOS: Safe API delivery.

