16. Exercise: Launching supergraph changes
1m

Goal: Land your local changes to production. You should be able to run the query below with your supergraph on Studio.

query GetRecipeAndCookwareInformation {
  recipe(id: "rec3j49yFpY2uRNM1") {
    name
    description
    ingredients {
      text
    }
    instructions
    cookware {
      name
      description
      cleaningInstructions
    }
  }
}

Extra challenge: CI/CD

Instead of running commands manually on your terminal, consider using a CI/CD pipeline with GitHub Actions. The workflow files are already included in your recipes repo.Check out Lesson 6 of GraphOS: Safe API delivery for more detailed steps and instructions.

