Exercise: Schema checks

Walk through a few schema changes and familiarize yourself with GraphOS schema checks.

Situation 1

Remove the description for a field, then run a schema check.

Which of the following schema checks pass? Operation checks Linter checks Build checks None of the checks

Undo your changes for the next question.

Situation 2

Add the following to your schema:

schema.graphql type Chef { FirstName : String } Copy

Run a schema check.

Which of the following linter check rules would throw a warning? TYPE_NAMES_SHOULD_BE_PASCAL_CASE DOES_NOT_PARSE DEFINED_TYPES_ARE_UNUSED ALL_ELEMENTS_REQUIRE_DESCRIPTION FIELD_NAMES_SHOULD_BE_CAMEL_CASE

Why does the overall schema check pass? The linter check rules in violation are set to "warn" only Schema additions for a supergraph with a single subgraph don't result in build check errors Schema additions don't result in operation check failures

Undo your changes for the next question.

Situation 3

Remove the cookingTime field, along with its description. Run a schema check. Open up the check in Studio and select one of the affected operations.

Click "Override", then "Mark changes as safe".

Re-run the check using Studio.

