Exercise: Schema checks
Walk through a few schema changes and familiarize yourself with GraphOS schema checks.
Situation 1
Remove the description for a field, then run a schema check.
Which of the following schema checks pass?
Undo your changes for the next question.
Situation 2
Add the following to your schema:
schema.graphql
type Chef {FirstName: String}
Run a schema check.
Which of the following linter check rules would throw a warning?
Why does the overall schema check pass?
Undo your changes for the next question.
Situation 3
Remove the
cookingTime field, along with its description. Run a schema check. Open up the check in Studio and select one of the affected operations.
Click "Override", then "Mark changes as safe".
Re-run the check using Studio.
Which of the following statements are true after re-running the check?