11. Exercise: Schema checks
Exercise: Schema checks

Walk through a few changes and familiarize yourself with .

Situation 1

Remove the description for a , then run a check.

Which of the following schema checks pass?

Undo your changes for the next question.

Situation 2

Add the following to your :

schema.graphql
type Chef {
  FirstName: String
}

Run a check.

Which of the following linter check rules would throw a warning?
Why does the overall schema check pass?

Undo your changes for the next question.

Situation 3

Remove the cookingTime , along with its description. Run a check. Open up the check in Studio and select one of the affected s.

Click "Override", then "Mark changes as safe".

Re-run the check using Studio.

Which of the following statements are true after re-running the check?
