13. Exercise: Add a subgraph
🎯 Goal: Add the kitchenware .

You can find the Kitchenware API at this endpoint: https://poetic-plates-kitchenware-api.herokuapp.com/.

Name the kitchenware.

Which of the following situations triggers a launch in GraphOS?
Which of the following types were added to the supergraph after adding the kitchenware subgraph?
You can also add a new subgraph to the supergraph using Rover. Which of the following commands would you need to use?

After sucessfully adding the kitchenware , try adding another subgraph. Use the values below:

Routing URL
https://poetic-plates-kitchenware-api.herokuapp.com/
Subgraph name
new-subgraph
Which of the following statements below are correct?

After successfully adding the kitchenware , let's run a few queries with !

query GetSkilletAndRecipes {
  cookware(name: "cast iron skillet") {
    name
    description
    cleaningInstructions
  }
  recentlyAddedRecipes {
    name
  }
}

To view the query plan, click the dropdown arrow beside "Response" and select "Query Plan Preview".

Which of the following statements are true about the query plan for the query above?
