1m
🎯 Goal: Add the kitchenware subgraph.
You can find the Kitchenware API at this endpoint: https://poetic-plates-kitchenware-api.herokuapp.com/.
Name the subgraph
kitchenware.
Stuck? Check out the solution below ⬇️
Which of the following situations triggers a launch in GraphOS?
Which of the following types were added to the supergraph after adding the kitchenware subgraph?
You can also add a new subgraph to the supergraph using Rover. Which of the following commands would you need to use?
After sucessfully adding the
kitchenware subgraph, try adding another subgraph. Use the values below:
Routing URL
https://poetic-plates-kitchenware-api.herokuapp.com/
Subgraph name
new-subgraph
Which of the following statements below are correct?
After successfully adding the
kitchenware subgraph, let's run a few queries with Explorer!
query GetSkilletAndRecipes {cookware(name: "cast iron skillet") {namedescriptioncleaningInstructions}recentlyAddedRecipes {name}}
To view the query plan, click the dropdown arrow beside "Response" and select "Query Plan Preview".
Which of the following statements are true about the query plan for the query above?