Entities
An entity is an object type with fields split between multiple subgraphs. An entity is the building block of a supergraph.
Which of the following directives are used to define an entity?
In your Poetic Plates supergraph, which of the following types are entities?
For the
Recipe entity, which of the following fields below are defined as its key(s)?
For the
Appliance entity, which of the following fields below are defined as its key(s)?
rover dev
Runs your supergraph in your local dev environment.
For each subgraph, provide:
- Subgraph name
- Where your subgraph is running (locally or remotely)
- Schema file (optional, can use introspection)