The slowest field sets the pace

When exploring in Sandbox earlier, we ran a few different operations—and one of them took a lot longer than the other to resolve! Let's return to this operation now, specifically to one of its fields: recentlyAddedRecipes .

query GetRecentlyAddedRecipes { recentlyAddedRecipes { prepTime name cookingTime servings } }

We'll find that any operations containing this field inevitably take a lot longer to resolve than they should. This field is backing everything up!

Follow-along: Using @defer

We've isolated our problem—fortunately, there's a way to break apart the really slow fields from everything else. This mechanism is called @defer .

The router has this built-in capability to handle fields in a query that resolve more slowly than the rest. Using the @defer directive, we can specify which fields to defer—meaning that our query doesn't have to wait on the slowest pieces before it can return some data.

🎯 Goal: Improve an operation's response time by using @defer .

To be deferred, a field needs to meet one of the following requirements:

It's a root field of the Query type

It's a field of any entity type

Try running the operation below in Explorer. query GetRecipePage { recipe ( id : "recOZrH0RhjSjATBp" ) { id name cookingTime prepTime readyTime servings instructions ingredients { text } } recentlyAddedRecipes { name cookingTime servings } } Copy It takes a few seconds for the data to come back. Place your cursor on recentlyAddedRecipes , then right-click and select "Wrap with inline @defer fragment" Run the query again and check out the Response Timeline.