The slowest field sets the pace
When exploring in Sandbox earlier, we ran a few different operations—and one of them took a lot longer than the other to resolve! Let's return to this operation now, specifically to one of its fields:
recentlyAddedRecipes.
query GetRecentlyAddedRecipes {recentlyAddedRecipes {prepTimenamecookingTimeservings}}
We'll find that any operations containing this field inevitably take a lot longer to resolve than they should. This field is backing everything up!
Follow-along: Using
@defer
We've isolated our problem—fortunately, there's a way to break apart the really slow fields from everything else. This mechanism is called
@defer.
The router has this built-in capability to handle fields in a query that resolve more slowly than the rest. Using the
@defer directive, we can specify which fields to defer—meaning that our query doesn't have to wait on the slowest pieces before it can return some data.
🎯 Goal: Improve an operation's response time by using
@defer.
To be deferred, a field needs to meet one of the following requirements:
- It's a root field of the
Querytype
- It's a field of any entity type
Try running the operation below in Explorer.query GetRecipePage {recipe(id: "recOZrH0RhjSjATBp") {idnamecookingTimeprepTimereadyTimeservingsinstructionsingredients {text}}recentlyAddedRecipes {namecookingTimeservings}}
It takes a few seconds for the data to come back.
Place your cursor on
recentlyAddedRecipes, then right-click and select "Wrap with inline
@deferfragment"
Run the query again and check out the Response Timeline.
The Response Timeline lets us visualize how long it took for the various pieces of our query to resolve and send data back to us. We can see that by adding
@defer to the
recentlyAddedRecipes field, it no longer held up the rest of our query that was ready to return data much sooner.