Goal: Implement the subgraph changes needed to resolve our dream query.
query GetRecipeAndCookwareInformation {recipe(id: "rec3j49yFpY2uRNM1") {namedescriptioningredients {text}instructionscookware {namedescriptioncleaningInstructions}}}
Setting up
rover dev
If you stopped the
recipessubgraph server at some point, start it again. In a terminal window, in the
recipesrepo, run:Terminal window 1: recipes servernpm run dev
In a second terminal window, run:Terminal window 2: rover dev process 1rover dev --name recipes \--schema ./schema.graphql \--url http://localhost:4001
In your browser, go to http://localhost:4000. You should see a Sandbox environment, where you can query the locally-running router!At this point, which of the following fields can you query at http://localhost:4000?
In another terminal window, run:Terminal window 3: rover dev process 2rover dev --name kitchenware \--url https://poetic-plates-kitchenware-api.herokuapp.com/Which of the following statements about
rover devare true?
Referencing an entity
Open up the
schema.graphqlfile in the
recipessubgraph.
Scroll down to find the
Recipetype and add the new field at the end.schema.graphqltype Recipe {# ... other Recipe fields"List of cookware used in the recipe"cookware: [Cookware]}
Save your changes!Which of the following scenarios happen after saving our changes?
In the
schema.graphqlfile, after the full
Recipetype definition, add the
Cookwaretype. Specifically, we're going to add a stub of the
Cookwareentity, which contains the minimum fields the
recipessubgraph needs to reference it.schema.graphqltype Cookware @key(fields: "name") {}
Since the subgraph doesn't contribute any additional fields to the entity (we're only referencing the entity using its
namefield, not contributing fields to it!), we need to add one more thing. Inside the
@keydirective, add another argument for
resolvableand set it to
false.schema.graphqltype Cookware @key(fields: "name", resolvable: false) {name: String!}
Save your changes.Which of the following scenarios happen after saving our changes?
Jump over back to the Sandbox tab which is connected to our locally-running router on http://localhost:3000 and run the dream query.query GetRecipeAndCookwareInformation {recipe(id: "rec3j49yFpY2uRNM1") {namedescriptioningredients {text}instructionscookware {namedescriptioncleaningInstructions}}}What is true about the results of running the dream query?
Adding a resolver function for
cookware
- In the
src/resolvers/Recipe.jsfile, add the following resolver function for the
cookwarefield.
cookware(recipe, _, { dataSources }) {const cookwareNamesList = dataSources.recipesAPI.getRecipeCookware(recipe.id);if (!cookwareNamesList) return;return cookwareNamesList.map((c) => ({name: c,}));},
Alright, we've got the code changes to back our schema changes! Jump back to Sandbox and run the query again.
query GetRecipeAndCookwareInformation {recipe(id: "rec3j49yFpY2uRNM1") {namedescriptioningredients {text}instructionscookware {namedescriptioncleaningInstructions}}}
Fantastic, we've got it! 🎉
