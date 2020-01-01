Apollo knows that supporting you will help you bring your best self to work. From the day that we meet you, we’re going to put you in the best possible place to succeed.

We’ve committed to designing an interview process that is challenging, but thoughtful and transparent. We’ll onboard you in a way that both welcomes you, and sets clear expectations for the months while you are ramping up.

We are firm believers in regular 1:1’s that are designed for two-way accountability, but will also help you develop as a professional. We encourage the sharing of feedback openly with each other, so we can fix problems, not blame, and ultimately help each other grow.