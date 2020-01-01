If you want to help people build great software, Apollo is the place for you. Come make software development easier, better, and more accessible for all.See Open JobsOur Culture
Apollo knows that supporting you will help you bring your best self to work. From the day that we meet you, we’re going to put you in the best possible place to succeed.
We’ve committed to designing an interview process that is challenging, but thoughtful and transparent. We’ll onboard you in a way that both welcomes you, and sets clear expectations for the months while you are ramping up.
We are firm believers in regular 1:1’s that are designed for two-way accountability, but will also help you develop as a professional. We encourage the sharing of feedback openly with each other, so we can fix problems, not blame, and ultimately help each other grow.
We’ve designed flexible work hours into our culture, which puts the responsibility on you to get your work done in a way that balances with your life.
We want to empower you to own your job and your results. We’ve learned that it’s not enough to merely talk about culture and values, and that’s important to back up the talk by measuring our values in our performance review cycles.
Supporting people puts our team in the best position to deliver their best work, and that’s the foundation for how we plan on doing great things together.
In the spirit of open-source, we strive for excellence through candid and constructive feedback. We are constantly teaching and learning from each other, allowing us to grow both professionally and personally.Ask us anything
Since the inception of Apollo, we’ve believed in hiring the best people in the world, regardless of their location. We also know that some people do their best work in an office. We want to ensure that we offer both of these options to potential employees. Having built our company as a distributed culture from the very beginning has allowed us to improve on this concept over the years, and gives us the best of both worlds.
Relocation Bonus
Interested in moving to SF? We provide a stipend to help you transition smoothly so you can enjoy all the perks of the Bay Area and our modern HQ.
Catered Meals Daily
You'll never go hungry! Meals are a community affair with us. We provide lunch, dinner, and a kitchen fully stocked with healthy snacks and drinks.
Tight Knit Culture
Office movie nights, board games at dinner, Friday happy hour, an Xbox game room—we love hanging out together, even outside of work hours.
Flexible working hours
Your daily schedule is up to you. Everyone works differently and we respect that. We care about doing awesome work, not dictating your calendar.
Plenty of time off
We don't track vacation days. What's important to us is that you remain happy, healthy, productive, and rested. We would, however, love to see your travel pics.
(U.S. based employees)
Full benefits package
We provide 401(k), medical, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance. No matter what’s thrown at you, rest assured you and your family are covered.
(U.S. based employees)
Generous parental leave
What works for your family works for us. Kids home sick from school? Important appointment for your spouse? We recognize that family always comes first.
Streamlined collaboration
Virtual “coffee chats” and team lunches, an AV setup specifically tailored for remote experience, recorded meetings for folks who can’t make it, and more!
Everyone-in-town weeks
Three times a year, we fly all Apollo employees to San Francisco for an action packed week of work and play. We’re more than just faces on computer screens.