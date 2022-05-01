How Booking.com modernized their stack and unlocked innovation with their supergraph

Booking.com is known for its experimentation culture and its investment in technology as a differentiator. Still, shipping changes became more arduous over time and through years of acquisitions as they struggled to gauge the impact of one team’s changes on another.

Also, delivering consistent experiences and feature parity across clients became challenging. They had begun the move to a service-oriented architecture. However, they needed a way for their front-end teams to compose their capabilities into new experiences while still empowering teams to experiment and innovate.



