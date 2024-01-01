Why choose GraphQL federation?
Modernize your API stack
GraphQL federation brings composability and reuse to your API platform, enabling your teams to support any number of current and future use cases.
Innovate apps faster
Help backend and frontend teams to work better asynchronously, empowering them to ship features and experiments faster with less coordination and work.
Improve app performance
Frontend teams can fetch all the data they need from a single request, eliminating the need for sequential networking calls.
Learn how GraphQL federation works
Build a graph of your services
GraphQL federation provides a composable abstraction layer for your API stack. Rather than building hand-written backends-for-frontends for each client app, backend teams contribute individual GraphQL services to a unified but modular graph that can power any number of applications.
GraphQL enables backend teams to define types and the relationships between them, providing a much more intuitive, consistent experience for frontend teams.
Compose a supergraph
Deliver these APIs as a self-documenting platform. Provide frontend teams with a unified representation of all connected services by declaratively combining each team's schema into a supergraph.
API platform teams can define relationships between types across the supergraph using entities. This promotes better composability and consistency across clients.
Deploy a single endpoint
Frontend teams fetch all the data they need from a single endpoint. Apollo Router provides a powerful federation runtime that plans and executes GraphQL queries across all connected services.
This abstracts API complexity for frontend teams, enabling them to focus less on wrangling endpoints and more on the user experience that drives your business.
Iterate the graph over time
With a more decoupled approach to delivering services, it’s easier to evolve your API strategy with less friction or breaking changes downstream. Use Apollo GraphOS to safely build, test, and ship changes to the graph as part of your CI/CD workflows.
Apollo GraphOS: The federated GraphQL platform
Apollo GraphOS provides everything you need to deliver GraphQL federation in production at any scale.