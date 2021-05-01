EVENTS

Champions Corner Series

How Square accelerates product development with Apollo GraphQL

Square has partnered with Apollo Graph to accelerate product development and improve customer experiences. Tune in to hear how former Senior Software Engineer at Square, Lenny Burdette leverages Apollo Federation and Apollo Studio.

Meet the Speakers

Lenny Burdette

Solutions Architect, Apollo GraphQL

Jeff Hampton

Head of Solutions Engineering, Apollo

What you'll learn

How Square accelerates product development

What benefits Square sees as a company

What problems Apollo and GraphQL are helping the Square engineering team solve?

