Supergraph Observability with GraphOS

July 18| 9:00am-10:00am PT

Observability is critical to developing, maintaining, and operating any sophisticated system and it’s no different for supergraphs. In this session, we’ll cover both the features GraphOS Reporting, including operations and field usage, as well as integrating cloud-native observability, including distributed tracing and metrics, with Apollo Router.

Required skills and understanding: Apollo Federation, familiarity with Application Performance Monitoring tools (DataDog, etc.)