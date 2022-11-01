Supergraph Observability with GraphOS

July 18| 9:00am-10:00am PT
Observability is critical to developing, maintaining, and operating any sophisticated system and it’s no different for supergraphs. In this session, we’ll cover both the features GraphOS Reporting, including operations and field usage, as well as integrating cloud-native observability, including distributed tracing and metrics, with Apollo Router.
Required skills and understanding: Apollo Federation, familiarity with Application Performance Monitoring tools (DataDog, etc.)
Meet the Speakers
Lucas Leadbetter
Solutions Architect, Apollo GraphQL
What you'll learn
The differences between GraphOS reporting and cloud-native observability
How to configure Apollo Router for observability
The nuances of field usage metrics
How GraphOS and cloud native distributed traces work