Best Practices for Effective Graph Stewardship

GraphQL APIs offer the promise of being able to evolve a schema in response to client needs, and a federated graph is no exception. But when multiple teams contribute to a federated schema you’ll want to make sure that you have processes in place that empower them to evolve the graph continuously and transparently, and in a way that won’t result in unexpected breaking changes for clients.
In this session, we cover best practices for maintaining and evolving a federated graph as more and more teams contribute to and query data from it.
Meet the Speakers
Lucas Leadbetter
Solutions Architect, Apollo GraphQL
What you'll learn
Essential best practices and tools for effective graph stewardship
How to balance the requirements of platform, service, and client teams
Organizing models for graph governance groups
What to think about when onboarding new teams to the graph